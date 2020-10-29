Transforming Kirinyaga County

FROM THE GOVERNOR’S DESK

By God’s grace, my administration has reached the third year mark in office. I can’t thank God enough for enabling us to achieve many successes and sail through challenges too, in pursuit of a better life for all the residents of Kirinyaga.

Through mutual coordination between the Executive and the County Assembly, we have managed to embark on empowering, transforming and uplifting the living and economic standards of residents of Kirinyaga.

This, I am proud to say, is being realised through milestone projects such as the “Wezesha Kirinyaga” economic stimulus programme, which we are using in all our county government departments by incorporating the youth and women into the development agenda of the county.

As I look back at what we have achieved, Kirinyaga has indeed been on the rise.

For example, towards Universal Health Coverage (UHC), the Kerugoya Medical Complex that was once a dream has come to fruition. With 90 percent of the work done, residents of Kirinyaga will soon access services in the five storeyed ultra-modern complex with a 250-bed capacity.

The complex will elevate Kerugoya Hospital from a Level Four to a Level Five facility, complete with an ICU, HDU, a modern theatre, emergency and casualty departments, X-ray units, specialist consultancy units and many other amenities. This means that Kirinyaga residents will no longer have to travel outside the county for specialised services.

Our county largely depends on agriculture, providing food for local consumption and feeding most of the Nairobi city’s residents as well as our neighbouring counties.

Our programmes in this sector are therefore geared towards making agricultural activities translate to better incomes and improved livelihoods for all our residents.

Our ground-breaking Wezesha Kirinyaga poultry project is already ongoing with 32 community groups producing one million eggs per month.

We are replicating the mass eggs production model in more groups to attain a production of five million eggs per month. This will shield our farmers from over-reliance on conventional cash crop production whose prices keep fluctuating.

To get the full picture of our development progress so far, click here for a PDF copy of our stories and pictures of transformation across the various sectors.

H.E Anne Waiguru OGW, EGH, Governor, Kirinyaga County



