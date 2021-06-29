Three lucky Kenyans win millions on the Odibets Euro Jackpot: You won't believe how much they placed

Photo credit: Odibets

Three Kenyans have become multi-millionaires overnight after winning the Odibets Euro Jackpot that was launched a few weeks back. What makes it even more interesting is that they only placed their winning bets with a mere Ksh20 each.

