Three lucky Kenyans win millions on the Odibets Euro Jackpot: You won't believe how much they placed

Three Kenyans have become multi-millionaires overnight after winning the Odibets Euro Jackpot that was launched a few weeks back. What makes it even more interesting is that they only placed their winning bets with a mere Ksh20 each.

Vincent Olusala, George Otieno and Amos Otulo won Ksh6,666,000 each.

“I have been placing my bets with Odibets but had never tried their jackpots. I placed my winning bet at the start of 2020 Uefa Euro tournament and was surprised to receive a call later on that I had won the jackpot,” said Olusala, who hails from Matayos, Busia County.

“I love watching soccer and when the Uefa Euro tournament started, I decided to place my bets early. That’s when I stumbled upon the Euro Jackpot on the Odibets platform,” said Otieno from Siaya County. He claims to have received his winning call as he herded his cattle.

For Otulo, playing the Euro Jackpot hadn’t crossed his mind, but after analysing the games, he gave it a try and was surprised to receive the call that he had won. “Before my big win, I used to only play normal bets and never had I ever gone through the Jackpot section. When the Euro tournament began, I decided to try my luck and here I am receiving my cheque,” he said. Otulo is a lab technician in Kisumu.

Early this year, John Ngumi, a boda-boda operator in Nairobi’s Embakasi area, placed his jackpot bet on the Odibets platform and was lucky to win Ksh2,164,000, which was a bonus of the Ksh105,000,000 jackpot.