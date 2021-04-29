The scholars’ gem

Global industry and societal trends occasioned by incessant technological advancements necessitate adequate training of personnel to match the pace. In this regard, St Paul’s University endeavours to produce competent graduates in various fields for global service by delivering quality, relevant and holistic education.

Recently, Unirank placed it 13th in Kenya among all universities and the best in the private university category.

Quality programmes taught by a highly qualified faculty; convenient modes of study, thanks to robust e-learning portals; promotion of research among scholars; state-of-the-art facilities and infrastructure; and regular intakes in January, May and September that accommodate a trimester system, are a perfect blend for a fruitful academic pursuit.

St Paul’s University complements these academic aspects with partnerships with local and international organisations of repute, exchange programmes, Christian spiritual formation and students’ exposure to the industry through participation in conferences and workshops.

The university offers unique postgraduate, undergraduate and diploma programmes in Business, Clinical Medicine and Surgery, Communication, Counselling Psychology, Criminology and Security Management, Development, Education, Health Records Management, Hotel and Catering Management, Information and Communication Technology, Leadership, Nursing, Sign Language, Social Work and Theology.

Photo credit: St. Paul's University

The academic giant boasts a rich history of excellence, notable alumni, tremendous growth in infrastructure, human resource capacity, and a student population of different nationalities. Through the university’s able leadership, it is destined to scale greater heights.

For more details on intakes and the programmes offered, log on to the website via www.spu.ac.ke; send an email to admissions@spu.ac.ke; or call 020-2020505, 0728669000, or 0701079406/7/9.

