Tecno Camon 18 is officially unveiled in Kenya

The Tecno Camon 18 Premier was officially launched in Kenya on October 25, 2021 in a colourful media event at the Movenpick Residences in Nairobi. The star-studded event was attended by influencers, local media partners and other stakeholders.

Influencers who graced the event include Diana Marua, Joy Kendi, Nick Mutuma, Bridget Shighadi, The Magunga, Silvia Njoki, Seth Gor, Frankie Just Gym It, among many others.

Photo credit: Techno

The event kicked off with a slideshow of exquisite photos captured by the Tecno Camon 18. The gallery highlighted the stellar camera and videography capabilities of the new device.

Speaking at the main event, Shiva Zhong, Tecno Kenya Brand Manager, reiterated the brand’s long-term commitment to Africa and other emerging markets across the globe.

“Tecno, and the Camon series in particular, has been about introducing cutting-edge and stylish smartphones to the market. By using the African market as a launch-pad, we have been able to achieve a global footprint, and Tecno now has a presence that spans the globe, from Latin America to Southeast Asia. Through your support, Tecno has over 80,000 points of sale across the world,” said Shiva, adding that through the support of customers across Africa, the brand has consistently been ranked among the most admired in the continent.

Photo credit: Techno

The customer played a central role in the development of the Tecno Camon 18. Through the alpha testers’ programme also known as the Chief Experience Officers, Tecno is able to get feedback from users on how to continuously improve the devices.

The Camon 18 is designed for the mavericks, those that have a progressive mind-set and will stop at nothing to achieve their dreams. This is evident with the technical profile of the smartphone.

The focus point of the Tecno Camon 18 is the stabilisation technology that ensures a steady camera experience. Additionally, the development of the Camon 18 took on three priorities: Pioneering Camera Innovations; Stylish and Exquisite Design; and Superb User Experience.

Photo credit: Techno

With Camera Innovation as a focus point, Tecno makes you the director of your life. The Tecno Camon 18 integrates a Gimbal Module that acts as a stabilisation agent to counter the effects of shake when capturing photos or videos.

With the stylish and exquisite design, Tecno re-conceptualised the style of the Camon 18, refined the design language, and re-imagined the texture of the smartphone. For this reason, Tecno Camon 18 integrates a flat design that is light and delicate to the touch. Additionally, the Camon packs the iconic Golden-ratio G2 curvature to communicate that this is truly a camera-centric smartphone.

The Tecno brand is defined by being able to give customers a world-class user experience. True to this, the Tecno Camon 18 software architecture is designed to offer superior performance, security and be the ultimate companion.

The Tecno Camon 18 is available in three unique variants, the Camon 18, Camon 18P, and Camon 18 Premier.

The suggested retail prices of the smartphones are as follows:

Tecno Camon 18: Ksh22,199

Tecno Camon 18P: Ksh27,699

Tecno Camon 18 Premier: Ksh39,699

The Tecno Camon 18 is available in Tecno retail shops across the country and online via https://www.jumia.co.ke/mlp-tecno-official-store/