Stories of Transformation: Highlights of how county government is improving the quality of life in Mombasa

Education and ICT

Mombasa County Government has introduced lessons in robotics and artificial intelligence (AI) to inspire innovation among learners. ICT chief officer Anwar Ahmed says over 11,200 nursery school pupils in the county are being trained in phases.

In the first phase, the programme will benefit learners at the 98 public facilities in the county. It will later be extended to the more than 200 privately-owned schools. The County Government has set aside Ksh15 million for this project.

To further encourage youths to improve their ICT skills, the county government has identified 24 youth centres to be equipped with modern ICT facilities and free Wi-Fi, and has also allocated funds to develop community-based ICT centres in each ward.

Bursary

Over the last eight years, the county government has been issuing bursaries to keep disadvantaged school children in school. This has been through the Elimu Development Corporation and Elimu Fund, which are the entities legally mandated to administer the Governor’s Bursary Award.

Additionally, the county government, through the Education and ICT Department, has been encouraging vulnerable youth to join Vocational Training Centres by paying all their tuition fees.

********

Health

Modern equipment at the new Cath Lab at Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital.

Governor Joho’s administration has continued to invest heavily in medical infrastructure, equipment and human capital to achieve the goal of providing affordable, accessible and quality healthcare.

CEC for Health, Dr Godfrey Nato, says that the increasing number of referrals from even private hospitals to the Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital (CGTRH) is an indication of improved service delivery.

Mid this year, the hospital completed the installation of a state-of-the-art catheterisation laboratory (cath lab). The facility is capable of performing complex cardiac procedures. As time goes, it will also handle complex diseases such as cancer, fibroids, strokes and vascular complications of the foot.

Still in health, the county government has to date upgraded hospitals in each of the six sub-counties to level-four facilities, thereby easing pressure on CGTRH. County Medical Services chief officer Dr Khadijah Shikely says apart from improving medical infrastructure, the county government has also invested in medical human resources, whereby specialists such as plastic surgeons, cardiologists, cardiothoracic surgeons, and other specialists have been employed.

********

Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Cooperatives

Food security is key, and Mombasa County Government is implementing a number of programmes to boost agriculture, such as providing farm input subsidies. Through this, the County Government provides certified seeds to vulnerable farmers.

More than 4,000 maize farmers have for the past one year benefitted from certified maize seed. This has resulted in increased acreage under maize and higher output.

Additionally, the County Government has provided shade nets and drip lines to support the cultivation of leafy vegetables. This was achieved by ensuring adequate supply of water through rainwater harvesting, building of water pans and sinking boreholes.

In agro-processing and value addition, the department has procured several fruit pulping equipment and coconut virgin oil extractors to add value to products and boost the incomes of locals.

Fish farming has received a boost, with the County Government providing fish ponds and mariculture facilities to youths. This promotes access to variety of fish, beyond sea fish.

The County Government has also procured 28 high-density deep-sea fishing boats for the 14 Beach Management Units, so that they may exploit deep-sea fishing.

Further, the department is providing high quality chick stocks and feeds to encourage more residents to venture into poultry. Apart from that, the County Government has procured different incubators for youth and women groups.

********

Going Green

Mombasa County Department of Environment, Waste Management and Energy has established and equipped a material recovery facility at the county yard towards implementing a circular economy through waste (plastic) recycling.

The department also leads a monthly clean-up exercise and steers a “Greening Mombasa Initiative” that involves like-minded stakeholders in keeping the city green. Part of this includes increasing forest coverage to expand the region’s carbon absorption capacity and mitigate climate change. This has involved mangrove restoration as well as rehabilitating and establishing recreational parks.

The mangrove ecosystem plays a big role in climate change adaptation and mitigation.

The department is further working to improve energy efficiency. For example, it has installed a charcoal briquettes making machine at the county yard, as a demonstration site for spreading knowledge on briquette making.

********

Transport, Infrastructure and Public Works

In the last eight years, Mombasa County Government has constructed a total of 133.5km of roads (paved with blocks and asphalt concrete) in various sub-counties. The Department of Transport, Infrastructure and Public Works has further undertaken periodic and routine maintenance of various roads totalling 265.5km in length.

Mombasa has previously experienced frequent flooding during rainy seasons. To reduce this, the County Government developed a storm-water drainage masterplan. So far, a total of 65.5km of storm-water drainage infrastructure have been constructed by the County Government with the assistance of other development partners. This has greatly reduced flooding by about 35 percent in all the six sub-counties.

To make Mombasa a walking city, the county directorate has embraced Non-Motorised Transport (NMT), where several kilometres of pedestrian walkways have been constructed or improved in Changamwe, Mvita, Kisauni, Nyali and Likoni sub-counties.

Traffic congestion has been addressed by widening road sections where there were bottlenecks, especially along Nyali Bridge, New Nyali road, Links Mamba round-about.

On safety and disaster management, the County Government has acquired a total of six new fire engines and decentralised the fire brigade services to all the six sub-counties. It has employed 100 firemen and given them the necessary training. This has significantly improved disaster response time to between 8 to 15 minutes from the previous 25-30 minutes.

The County Government is also considering a Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) network. A prefeasibility study has been undertaken for water transport

for Mombasa Island to make use of the water body as a means of transport and assist in intermodal connectivity.

********

Lands, Planning Housing and Urban Renewal

Mombasa County has initiated digitalisation and archiving of records with E-Housing Registration and approval of tenant data in the system. The county government is also preparing supplementary valuation roll.

To improve the face of the tourist town, the county government has revamped its public houses in Tudor and Khadija Estates, as it engages tenants on how best to improve services.

********

Youth Gender Sports and Cultural Affairs

In May 2020, Mombasa County Government launched a Gender Based Violence (GBV) situation room at Tononoka Social Hall to address cases of GBV, which were on the rise and needed immediate intervention.

Some of the objectives of the situation room are to offer psychosocial support, toll-free line, community sensitisation, legal aid and advice, family tracing and re-integration, and referrals and medication.

On sports, the county government is constructing a modern stadium to make the county a sports destination too. The Mombasa County Stadium will have a seating capacity of 15,000. It will feature football and rugby pitches, basketball court, Olympic standard swimming pool, VIP lounge, conference hall, and modern gymnasium, among other facilities. The stadium will also have changing rooms, media centre, stadium office block, mosque and doping control room. The sports complex is scheduled for completion and commissioning by the end of June 2022.

********

Water, Sanitation, Natural Resources

Governor Hassan Joho with local leaders during the launch of Kaa Chonjo Water Project in Tudor ward, Mombasa.

The department is working to continuously increase access to quality water and sanitation services and promote sustainable utilisation of natural resources.

To boost access to quality water and sanitation services, the County Government is supporting a number of projects, among them Mwache dam and desalination water projects in Shanzu, Kisauni and Likoni sub-counties.

The Ksh16 billion desalination project, which is at documentation stage, will upon completion increase water supply in the county by 130,000 cubic metres per day, considering Mombasa gets an average of 30,000 cubic metres against a demand of 200,000 cubic metres.

The County Government, in partnership with the National Government, is also working to expedite the implementation of the Ksh42 billion Mzima Springs II pipeline and Mwache Dam projects to supply water to the increasing local population.

The Department of Water, Sanitation, Natural Resourcesis also working with some neighbouring counties to increase supply of water from Baricho Dam in Kilifi, Mzima Springs in Taita-Taveta and Marere Springs in Kwale.

Through Coast Water Works Development Agency (CWWDA), the County Government is working on a number of projects worth billions of shillings. Residents will soon start to benefit from the Ksh287 million Pemba dam rehabilitation project that seeks to add more than 2,000 cubic metres per day to Mombasa county residents, more so on Mainland side.

The County Government is also developing the Changamwe Sewerage Re-pooling Network Scheme at a cost of Ksh205 million. This includes extension of the secondary sewer network by 15.8km and connecting 6,000 additional households to the sewer network.