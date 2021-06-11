How to watch all 51 Euro 2020 matches online

Euro traditionally produces outstanding soccer, with many of the world’s leading players given a grand stage. There will be spectator limits in place, and matches will be held in 11 cities across 11 countries to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the tournament.

Portugal will be defending the championship, although France, Belgium and England are all rated higher and will be playing with high expectations from fans.

What is Showmax Pro?

Launched last year, Showmax Pro bundles the existing Showmax entertainment offering with music channels, news and live sports streaming from SuperSport. Watch online at www.showmax.com or get the Showmax app and watch on your phone.

What else is on Showmax?

Other live sports available on Showmax Pro include all the English Premier League, Serie A, La Liga and PSL games, as well as a wide range of live sports events, including athletics, professional boxing and the world’s biggest marathons.

How to get Showmax

If you are a DStv subscriber, you can add Showmax to your bill for a discount. If not, there are still plenty of ways to pay. Use your debit or credit card, a prepaid voucher, M-Pesa or Mastercard to get a 10 percent discount.