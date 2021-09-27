Pay for Showmax with your Mastercard and get 10 percent off

Photo credit: Showmax

Good news for Mastercard-holders in Kenya. If you use your Mastercard when you pay for Showmax, you’ll get 10 percent off your monthly subscription. That’s a whole world of entertainment to explore for only Ksh684 per month (or Ksh270 per month for mobile subscribers)! 

