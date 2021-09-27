Pay for Showmax with your Mastercard and get 10 percent off

Good news for Mastercard-holders in Kenya. If you use your Mastercard when you pay for Showmax, you’ll get 10 percent off your monthly subscription. That’s a whole world of entertainment to explore for only Ksh684 per month (or Ksh270 per month for mobile subscribers)!

Simply sign up with your Mastercard, or change your payment method to Mastercard to get the discount. Get the deal.

Here’s what’s good on Showmax this month

September 2021 Highlights

Settle in for some seriously good series and movies this month, from Temptation Island South Africa to White Lotus, “2021’s best, most uncomfortable show”, ready to stream on Showmax.

How to get your deal

Sign up at www.showmax.com with your Mastercard or go into your Showmax account and change your payment method to Mastercard. Your discount will be automatically applied when your subscription is processed every month.