How to download and watch movies on your phone

Did you know streaming services allow you to download videos to your phone to watch later?

One of the most useful features of streaming apps is the ability to download episodes of series or entire movies straight to your phone or tablet when you are connected to Wi-Fi, then watch them offline later.

Showmax is one of those apps that allow subscribers to do so. Here’s how:

Download the Showmax app to your phone. Open the app and choose the episode or movie you want to watch offline. Click on the ‘Download’ button. It’s usually an icon of a cloud with an arrow pointing downwards. Downloads should start immediately. Watch your series or movie offline after the download is complete.

How many videos can fit on my phone?

This depends on how much storage space you have available. To save space on your device, lower the download quality in the app settings. The viewing quality will be fine because you’re watching on a smaller screen.

How does downloading save data?

In two ways. One, if you only download over a free Wi-Fi connection, such as at a coffee shop or library, you won’t use any of your own data. And two, you can now watch your shows offline which doesn’t use any data either.

Here are a few movies from Showmax to download to your phone, using the Showmax app. Note, once you hit Play, the movies will be on your phone for 48 hours, thereafter it will expire and you’ll need to download it again.

21 Bridges

21 Bridges

The late, great Chadwick Boseman powers this crime thriller. As a detective leads a manhunt for two cop killers, he is thrust into a massive and unexpected conspiracy.

Knives Out

Knives Out

The unexpected death of a wealthy patriarch brings out the worst in his eccentric family as the arrival of a shrewd detective makes everyone a suspect in this acerbically funny and deliciously twisty murder mystery. Starring Daniel Craig, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette and more.

The Gentlemen

The Gentlemen

Directed by Oscar-nominated crime movie master Guy Ritchie (Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels), The Gentleman follows American ex-pat Mickey Pearson (Matthew McConaughey), whose plan to sell off his marijuana empire in London triggers plotting, scheming, bribery and blackmail as rivals try to steal his domain out from under him.