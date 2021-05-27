Shopping for a pick-up? We’ve narrowed down the choices for you

By Evans Ongwae

Pick-ups have evolved over the last 50 years. From purely load-carrying forces, many of them are now stylish rides that aim for a good balance between workload and comfort, across diverse terrains.

Now car makers are locked in a never-ending race to outdo each other in the drive to create the pick-up that combines all these and what else they project for the future.

Going by the enhanced performance, safety and designs of the pick-ups already in the market, arriving at that destination may be sooner than later. Bit by bit, the modern pick-up is adding new elements that take it closer to the future.

When one manufacturer tweaks a model’s engine, competitors spend time fine-tuning theirs to gain an edge. If a design proves appealing, other makers strive to better that.

Modern technology that enhances safety is now available in pick-ups across the board. Manufacturers are developing trucks with features such as “high-performance”, “greater safety”, “enhanced driver experience”, and “fuel efficiency”.

When it comes to comfort, today’s pick-up has been edging closer to sedans and SUVs. The line is getting blurred with the passage of time.

In this market, buyers will find powerful pick-ups designed to attract them right from outside, to mesmerize them when they set eyes on the interior, and to excite them even more when they sit behind the wheel.

In this same market, buyers also find low-priced, light commercial vehicles that do the job of hauling cargo and towing, yet still aesthetically appealing.

The choice is up to the buyer. Are you interested in a workhorse that will do the work without any fuss, but with lesser luxurious features? Or, are you more interested in a pick-up that announces status at first sight?

These and anything in between are available in the local market because dealers are busy introducing the models they believe will find favour with Kenyans, be they farmers, transporters or executives who want the best of both urban and rural life?

But, perhaps the hottest topic currently regarding all vehicles is whether it won’t be long before the choice of electricity as fuel is added to the options of petrol and diesel.

Electric vehicles are being tested, and even though it is feared that initially they will be costlier than the diesel or petrol types, they may soon become a reality.

Manufacturers and motorists will ultimately decide which fuel type vehicle to make or buy, respectively. For now, though, motorists have different reasons for choosing either petrol or diesel vehicles. That is why Kenya’s roads have a mix of both types of pick-up trucks.

Some pick-up enthusiasts are more concerned with fuel economy. Others want a pick-up with the most powerful engine. Yet others consider the cargo space.

Various analysts project pick-up trucks to be the fastest and largest growing segment of the market, by vehicle type.

Awareness of this fact has driven financial institutions, especially banks, to strike healthy partnerships with motor dealers. It is now possible to get even up to 95 per cent financing for a brand new pick-up.

A number of motor companies have shared details about some of the modern pick-up models they have in the local market today. We have packaged the complete information here for you.