Shell V-Power ‘steals’ the show on rally weekend with an unforgettable offer

By Elvis Ondieki

Ever wondered what fuel the Ferrari F1 car runs on? Well, it is petrol. But not just petrol: High-octane petrol.

That petrol gets some state-of-the-art additives (read ingredients) added to it and viola! Shell V-Power is born!

Kenya has had this fuel for years, and for this rally weekend, it will be sold at the same price as the standard unleaded fuel! Yes, pop into any Shell station that sells Shell V-Power, on Friday, June 25 and Saturday, June 26, 2021, and purchase it at the price of normal petrol. Better get there while stocks last!

Don’t know its name? Don’t worry. Tell the attendants you want that ‘Ferrari’ fuel, V-Power.

The Energy: Your car will definitely feel like joining those racing for glory in Naivasha because this isn’t ordinary petrol. It has more energy and you will instantly feel it. It has a RON (research octane number) of 95. Ordinary unleaded petrol has a RON of between 90 and 92.

Besides, Shell V-Power that is also unleaded has a detergent that clears gunk in your car systems. This goes a long way in preventing corrosion.

The formulation of the fuel also destroys deposits in your car tanks and systems that may slow its performance.

But the key reason why your car will feel like it just went to the spa is because this fuel enhances engine performance by reducing uncontrolled combustion. This is the secret for extracting the most energy from fuel, thereby leading to a smooth cruise that is easy on the engine and on your pocket too. This translates to better performance and more efficient fuel consumption.

Fun fact: This fuel comes in its own ship because, hey, this isn’t your everyday petrol. Then it is stored in the Shell tanks in Mombasa before it is ferried only to Shell stations with V-Power countrywide.

So, here is the drill: Head to a Shell station, ask for the Ferrari Fuel V-Power that comes in its own ship and which is selling at a special price. Or simply ask for the only RON 95 fuel in Kenya.

Then you will feel for yourself how your car reacts. Hint: It will jump for joy, and, if it has never had a taste of this fuel, might play that song that goes: “Where have you been all my life?”