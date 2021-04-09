Seven lucky millionaires: Why Kenyans can’t get enough of the Odibets Mega Jackpot

For Leonard Egesa, winning a huge amount of money had never crossed his mind. The Jua Kali artisan from Busia County is one of the seven lucky winners who managed to walk away with Ksh1,191,596, courtesy of the Odibets Jackpot.

“I knew about Odibets two years ago and ever since, I have been placing my bets through the platform,” said an elated Leonard as he received his cheque from Odibets Country marketing manager Aggrey Sayi.

Another lucky winner, Kimutai Korir from Bomet, claimed to have placed his bet on the Odibets Jackpot platform for the first time and was surprised to receive a text message later on that he had won.

“It was my first time trying the Odibets Jackpot and I was surprised to get the text message saying that I had won,” said Kimutai.

For Kipruto Tabsabich, betting has always been a pastime. He is an ardent soccer fan who enjoys placing bets on his favourite teams.

“I have been placing bets for a long time, since soccer is my favourite sport,” Kipruto told journalists as he explained how he won his bet.

Patrick Mutua from Makueni was also lucky to share the jackpot spoils after correctly predicting 14 out of the possible 17 correct predictions on the Odibets Jackpot platform.

“This thing is real. I started playing the Odibets Jackpot immediately it was launched and finally, I have won big,” said Mutua, who claims to have analysed the games with his friends before placing his lucky bet.

In March 2021, Odibets launched a mega jackpot of Ksh105 million.

To take part and have a chance to win the jackpot, you must first register on the Odibets platform and have at least Ksh95 in your account.

If one correctly predicts all the 17 match results, they automatically become the lucky winner of the Ksh105 million Mega Jackpot.