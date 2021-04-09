Seven lucky millionaires: Why Kenyans can’t get enough of the Odibets Mega Jackpot

Photo credit: Odibets

For Leonard Egesa, winning a huge amount of money had never crossed his mind. The Jua Kali artisan from Busia County is one of the seven lucky winners who managed to walk away with Ksh1,191,596, courtesy of the Odibets Jackpot.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.