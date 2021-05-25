Sealing Nairobi’s embarrassing sanitation leaks

By James Kahongeh

Nairobi has been expanding and modernising furiously in recent years. However, the growing metropolis of 4.3 million people has a blight that the authorities had previously overlooked, until recently.

Nairobi’s sanitation stats are not so good. Only 48 percent of Nairobi residents remain connected to a reliable sanitation network. Findings of the 2019 Kenya Population and Housing Census further show that just about 18 percent (792,000) of households in the city have a functional septic tank. About 2.1 percent of residents use uncovered pit latrines. Shockingly, some 4,400 people still defecate in the open.

These embarrassing figures will soon be replaced with much more pleasant ones, given that work is already going on rapidly to catch up with the demands of the current city population.

Since 2018, the government has invested billions of shillings to lay new sanitation infrastructure in Nairobi and rehabilitate the existing ones. This is being executed under the Nairobi City Regeneration Programme (NCRP), with which the government targets to raise sanitation coverage in Nairobi to 60 percent within the next five years.

At the core of the NCRP is the expansion of the Dandora Estate Waste Water Treatment Plant (DEWWTP) in Ruai. This will boost its capacity to manage liquid waste generated in the city.

Nairobi has an estimated daily wastewater output of about 450 million litres. This is against the plant’s daily capacity of 160 million litres.

The project, which is funded by the Government of Kenya at a cost of Ksh1 billion, will increase this capacity to 180 million litres per day.

To do this, Athi Water Works Development Agency (AWWDA), the implementing institution, is constructing seven wastewater treatment ponds, including maturation ponds, and facultative and anaerobic facilities.

Works here began in December 2020. The overall project progress is currently at 48 percent, with full completion expected in May 2022.

When this is achieved, an additional 250,000 residents of Nairobi will be connected to the sanitation grid. This is according to the Ministry of Water, Sanitation and Irrigation.

Meanwhile, the government is rehabilitating and expanding inlet works at the plant. The work involves replacing all non-functional electromechanical equipment and rehabilitating civil works. This part of the project is funded by the African Development Bank (AfDB) at a cost of Ksh800 million. Once complete, it will increase the plant’s treatment capacity from the current 80 million litres per day to 200 million litres.

Dandora Estate Water Treatment Plant sits on a 1,638-acre piece of land in Ruai, in the outskirts of Nairobi. The total land allocated for the works by the government is 4,244 acres. However, for 15 years, 2,606 acres (61 percent) had fallen into private hands through encroachment.

Homes had been put up here, making it impossible to carry out any works. Part of the regeneration project has had to involve repossession of this land by the government to pave the way for the expansion works.

To secure the reclaimed land and to ward off future encroachment, the government began constructing a 13-kilometre masonry boundary wall around the property in September last year.

The project is being financed by the National Government at a cost of Ksh270 million. Construction works are still ongoing, with a completion rate of 80 percent at the moment. The boundary wall is planned for completion this August.

“Our plan is to expand the Dandora treatment plant and to reclaim other sewer facilities that had broken down and had wastewater diverted elsewhere. This way, we’ll boost the hygiene conditions for populations living in different neighbourhoods in the city,” says Cabinet Secretary (CS) for Water, Sanitation and Irrigation, Mrs Silicy Kariuki.

Since independence, successive regimes have invested in projects aimed at boosting access to water for city residents, but sanitation has remained largely unattended. Mrs Kariuki insists that the government is now committed to strike the necessary balance.

“Our people need clean water. But they also need access to sanitation facilities. The government is investing in projects that will increase our sanitation coverage, not just in Nairobi but across Kenya,” she says.

Nine years to the 2030 deadline by which the world should have attained universal sanitation coverage, Kenya is far short of the target.

CS Kariuki insists nonetheless that the country is firmly on course to meet its own targets. “We must work very hard to achieve this target. There’s need to invest more in sanitation.”

Besides the Dandora Estate Waste Water Treatment Plant, the government is investing an additional Ksh20 billion in Nairobi alone, to improve sanitation infrastructure through a partnership with AfDB.

Part of this money has been spent on ablution blocks in slums, such as Kibra, availing to residents more hygienic means of waste disposal. The 20 ablution blocks in Kibra are all connected to sewer lines.

This investment, Kariuku says, will move the city to an additional 20 percent sanitation coverage to 68 percent in the next decade.

While the government is committed to improving sanitation facilities, CS Kariuki underscores the need for residents of the city to use them responsibly.

‘‘Let’s protect the infrastructure and report illegal diversions and destruction, which have been major problems in the past. These facilities don’t belong to the government, but to the people who use them,’’ she says.