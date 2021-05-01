SBS: Making every drop count

The predictions that water scarcity in Africa will reach dangerously high levels by 2025 are deeply concerning. This is especially so for Sub-Saharan Africa, where rapid population growth, climate change and economic scarcity are all heavily impacting water supply and delivery.

According to the 2021 United Nations World Water Development Report, there is a global need for improved water resource management. “The perception is that Sub-Saharan Africa has ample rainfall. However, this rainfall is not only unevenly distributed throughout the region, but also seasonal in nature,” says Robert Tunje of SBS East Africa, based in Kenya.

He continues: “Effective management of all water resources is essential. Rainwater harvesting, storage and back-up supply are key to economic growth as well as meeting the UN Sustainable Development Goals to provide clean water and sanitation to all. There is no time, nor a drop of water, to waste.”

As a leading provider of innovative water and food security solutions, SBS has a global footprint and is well equipped to help tackle water scarcity in Africa. The company has offices in Southern Africa, East and West Africa and the USA, plus an extensive dealer and distributor network in different regions across the world.

Tunje says that according to the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations, the growing water scarcity is one of the leading challenges for sustainable development. “Water security is not only imperative to improve food production, reduce poverty and boost livelihoods, but also fundamental in ensuring the success of Africa as a key player in the global economy,” he adds.

Kenya is a severely water-stressed nation, with less than 500 cubic metres of water per year. Major water projects are necessary to tackle this challenge and boost the country’s water security.

There is a need to recognise, measure, and express the worth of water. “We need to consider water in every decision we make. Water is life after all. Without water, the vital agricultural and expanding commercial sectors cannot be sustained nor thrive,” says Tunje.

“Water is also paramount to service delivery and tackling the poverty crisis. Governance and policy changes can also be expected throughout Africa, and especially in Kenya, and businesses would be well advised to plan ahead, ensuring effective water resource management, harvesting natural resources and recycling existing water resources where possible,” Tunje advises.

