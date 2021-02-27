Samara Estate in Migaa takes off

Samara Launch photo

Housing Principal Secretary Charles Hinga (left) with Sycamore Pine Ltd Director Irungu Nyakera, during the launch of Samara Estate at the Migaa Golf Course. 

Sycamore Pine Limited (“SPL”) recently launched its affordable housing development project named Samara Estate (“Samara”), located at Migaa Golf Estate in Kiambu County. The Ministry of Housing Principal Secretary, Charles Hinga, was the Chief Guest.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.