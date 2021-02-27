Samara Estate in Migaa takes off

Sycamore Pine Limited (“SPL”) recently launched its affordable housing development project named Samara Estate (“Samara”), located at Migaa Golf Estate in Kiambu County. The Ministry of Housing Principal Secretary, Charles Hinga, was the Chief Guest.

The project is in line with the Housing Pillar of the Government’s Big 4 Agenda. Samara is certified as an Affordable Housing Project under Boma Yangu.

The Samara Estate is a brilliantly thought-out housing project tucked away in the beautiful, green, luscious Kiambu County. The development is on 17.21 acres of land. It is set to accommodate a total of 1,824 units comprising two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments. The blocks are conveniently spaced to ensure ample natural light penetrates to every room of each unit.

Samara is appropriately located within the gated Migaa Golf Estate, where there are over 100 families living within the community. Migga offers an 18-hole championship golf course. The back nine is playable and the front nine will be done by May 2021. Other notable amenities scheduled to be constructed within the estate are Ubora Hospital, a cardio-metabolic hospital, a primary school, and a sports centre.

Samara is a private gated estate, proficiently designed to be a self-sufficient community. Every amenity is carefully considered. The estate perfectly blends aspects of nature, golf, family, and luxurious living; all at an affordable cost. This project offers the best of Aspirational Living!

Features

Proximity to quality schools, such as Nova Academy, Wood Creek School, Sabis International School, International Schools of Kenya, Crawford International School and St Anthony’s School.

Proximity to public and mission schools such as Ting’anga’ Model Primary School, Benson Njau Primary and Secondary, Ngemwa Primary, among others.

Great access to shopping malls and recreational facilities, such as TRM, The Village Market, Two Rivers Mall, Ridgeways Mall, and Garden City.

A 14-minute drive to Kiambu town and 45 minutes to either Nairobi CBD or Westlands (21km).

Proximity to Migaa, a well thought out environmentally and sustainable mixed-use development that offers access to a breathtaking beautiful 18-hole golf course.

Amenities

Well-designed stone perimeter wall.

Beautiful landscaping and green spaces.

State of the art gatehouse with CCTV cameras and 24/7 on ground security with regular estate patrols.

A commercial centre with essential shops and restaurant spaces.

Internal cabro roads and walking/cycling paths.

Street lighting.

Water and electricity on site.

Creche and playground.

The trunk road from Kiambu road leading to Thika is earmarked for dualling. This road passes by Migaa and it is the access road to the project. This will be an alternative route to the Thika superhighway, and will go a long way in improving access to other satellite towns and amenities, in addition to reducing traffic.

Samara development is in partnership with the Government through affordable housing projects (AHP) under Boma Yangu, hence the competitive pricing.

The introductory price for the first 100 units are Ksh2.95 million for a two-bedroom house (59 square metres) and Ksh 3.95 million for the three-bedroom option (76 square metres).

Selling of the units is ongoing and allocation is based on first-come first-served basis, and availability of the units. Both salaried and self-employed persons are eligible.

Completion

Phase-1 units are projected to be complete in November 2022. Construction of the show house and early works are ongoing.

The developer has appointed the best professional team for the project as follows:

Architect and Principal Engineer: Planning Systems Services

Quantity Surveyor: Contract Management Advisory Services

Project Manager: MaceYMR UK

Civil and Structural Engineers: Civil Engineering Design

Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing: EmPlan Engineering

Legal Advisors: MMC Asafo





External renders and floor plans

Cash payment plan for a two-bedroom unit (Ksh2,950,000)

First deposit: Ksh590,000 (20 percent within seven days of booking a unit)

Second deposit: Ksh590,000 (20 percent within 60 days of booking a unit)

Balance payable in 24 months, in equal monthly instalments of Ksh73,750





Cash payment plan for a three-bedroom unit (Ksh3,950,000)

First deposit: Ksh790,000 (20 percent within seven days of booking a unit)

Second deposit: Ksh790,000 (20 percent within 60 days of booking a unit)

Balance payable in 24 months, in equal monthly instalments of Ksh98,750





For enquiries, site visits and booking please call:

Doris – 0784 507 777 / 0723 335 909

Brian – 0712 186340

Emma – 0732 222949

Angela – 0725 856738