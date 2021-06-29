Safaricom’s Ksh21 million Safari Rally sponsorship

The three young Kenyans who benefitted from the FIA Rally Star programme: Hamza Anwar McRae Kimathi and Jeremy Wahome.

Photo credit: Safaricom

In June 2021, Safaricom announced a Ksh21 million sponsorship for the Safari Rally, as the event prepared for its return to the World Rally Championship for the first time in close to two decades.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.