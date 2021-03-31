Press Statement from Brookshill Crescent Investments Limited 

To all our stakeholders, partners, clients, all whom it may concern, and the general public.

It has come to our attention that various individuals and entities are using social media platforms to disseminate false, alarming, derogatory and defamatory information concerning Brookshill Crescent Investments Limited and its directors Abdulsalaam Noorani and Imran Noorani. These falsehoods have been published and publicised on account of ongoing litigation arising from the unfortunate termination of a tenancy relationship with one of our tenants.

Despite our best efforts to realise an amicable termination of the tenancy, the affected tenant adopted a cavalier attitude by stripping off all furniture’s and fittings from the premises, resulting in significant destruction and devaluing of the premises.

We reported this issue to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations. The fittings and fixtures carted off by the defiant tenant were impounded and held at Gigiri Police Station. We have noted the sentiments of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and we have requested the Office of the DPP to review the decision to prosecute.

We have also filed a case in the civil court in this regard – against Pride Inn Hotels & Investments Limited.

Whereas the Court has ordered for the release of the furniture and fittings, this is only a preliminary finding made in a Ruling on an injunction application in Misc. Application 1275 of 2020. We have initiated an appeal against that Ruling. Moreover, the main dispute between the parties is yet to be determined and we are confident that the truth shall prevail.

The derogatory publications disseminated on social media platforms about this matter are therefore sour grapes and should be viewed as spurious, defamatory, and made in bad faith with the aim of tarnishing our impeccable reputation and intimidating us from our pursuit for justice. We shall not be intimidated in our pursuit of justice and intend to explore all available judicial avenues to bring the perpetrators of these unjust acts to book. This shall include instituting defamation proceedings.