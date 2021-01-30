Free tool to help you find and research your own football betting tips

Fed up of losing your football bets because of bad advice from unknown, untrustworthy tipsters?

Well, you’re not alone!

A team of professional sports bettors in the UK has created Potential Bets, a free online tool that improves your betting by making it quick and easy to research every football match in the world and find your own football betting tips.

The tool makes it really easy to filter football matches and find potential bets by combining two or more betting stats.

For example, if you are looking for potential home win bets then you could create a filter to find matches where the home team’s win percent and the away team’s lose percent are both higher than 75 percent.

Thanks to their recent partnership with Betway, one of the world’s leading online bookmakers, they provide users with betting odds for all popular leagues and betting markets. And if you don’t have a Betway account, they’re offering new players up to Ksh 5,000 in free bets when they make their first deposit.

You can click on any fixture to view important betting stats and add bets to your virtual bet slip, helping you quickly research and build multi-bets with huge jackpots.

In the rest of this article, we explore how to get the most from the tool and use it to improve your football betting this weekend.

Our step-by-step guide

In this quick guide we’re going to look for G/G (goal/goal) bets – a type of bet that wins when both teams score.

First, go to potentialbets.com and select ‘G/G’ and ‘Yes’, and then click the ‘Browse Matches’ button.

Good job! Now we‘re going to use match filters to find the bets that have the best chance of winning. To do this, click the ‘Filter Matches’ button to open the filter screen.

Because we’re looking for games where both teams are likely to score, we’re going to set the home team’s “scored and conceded % at home” and the away team’s “scored and conceded % away” statistics to 60 percent.

Click the ‘Apply Filter” button and you should now see a filtered list of matches.

As you scroll down the fixture list, you will notice that some matches are highlighted in blue. These are potential value bets.

Value bets are those where the chance of winning is higher than the probability of the odds offered by the bookmaker.

For example, if the odds are 1.72, then the bookmaker is saying that the probability of both teams scoring is 58 percent. If you think the chance of both teams scoring is higher than 58 percent, then this is a value bet and you should place it.

Value bets aren’t always the most likely outcomes, but they enable you to make a profit over a long period of time. Don’t forget to subscribe to the potential bet emails so you never miss a bet.

You can click on a fixture to research it further or you can simply add it to your virtual bet slip by clicking the odds next to the fixture. This is a great way to quickly research and build your multi-bets and calculate the multi-bet odds and payouts.

Follow Potential Bets on social media

You can follow Potential Bets on Twitter and Facebook for daily sports betting advice, analysis and potential bets. You can also ask their team any questions you have about sports betting.

Most importantly, if you find the tool helpful then make sure you tell your friends about it so they can improve their betting too.