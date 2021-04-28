Pioneer Schools at the cutting edge of competency-based learning; preparing learners for the future

The first cohort of learners under the new competency-based curriculum are due to join secondary school in 2023. The thrust of the new curriculum is to inculcate skills and train learners to apply knowledge. Its motto is “Nurturing Every Learner’s Potential”.

The new curriculum has seven core competencies to be achieved by every learner. These are communication and collaboration, self-efficacy, critical thinking and problem solving, creativity and imagination, citizenship, digital literacy and learning to learn.

In all, the curriculum seeks to prepare learners to be better citizens with the ability to do practical work and co-exist with others. This is exactly the philosophy that guides Pioneer Group of Schools – St Paul Thomas Academy, Pioneer Boys and Pioneer Girls – in Murang’a County.

It has been an established tradition at Pioneer Schools of offering practical courses that prepare learners for highly specialised professions. The secondary schools have been offering aviation studies, setting the pace in East and Central Africa. Indeed, not only do aviation studies lead learners to flying planes but much more. The learners have ended up taking specialised courses in aeronautical engineering, air traffic control, aviation security, airport management, air travel and tourism, among others, putting them in good stead to compete for jobs internationally.

Now the Pioneer Schools have embarked on another ground-breaking programme, launching maritime studies, the first of its kind in high schools and intended to prepare students to take a lead in the blue economy.

The programme is developed in line with the Kenya Vision 2030, in which the maritime sector is expected to play a fundamental role in Kenya’s national development agenda.

Maritime studies will open up new opportunities for the students preparing for such professions as maritime law and policy, maritime transport and logistics, maritime safety and environmental administration, marine insurance, port management, among others.

This fits perfectly within the CBC framework, where at senior school, there are three pathways provided to learners: Arts and Sports Science; Social Sciences; and Science, Technology and Mathematics (STEM). Marine and fisheries technology as well as aviation technology are key subjects under STEM.

The Pioneer Group of Schools is therefore leading the pack in the field of STEM. It is already offering a vibrant programme in aviation, and students pursuing the subject have always excelled at Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations.

Besides, the flying programme is offered during school holidays in partnership with the Kenya School of Flying at a subsidised rate, and leads to the award of Private Pilot’s License (PPL). It is regulated by the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA).

Now the schools are embarking on maritime studies and setting the ground for students to excel in this new area of specialisation. Preparations for the course are in full gear, with facilities and resources being put in place. The objective is to give students an edge in this field of specialisation.

digital literacy

CBC puts focus on digital literacy, requiring learners to acquire computing skills and use it as a tool for learning and innovation.

At the Pioneer Schools, we offer computer training in the state-of-the-art computer laboratories that are fully connected to high-speed fibre optic cable internet. We have been the leading school in computer studies for several years.

Arts and sports pathway

Photo credit: Pioneer Group of Schools

Pioneer Schools have traditionally been the hub for identifying and nurturing talent, especially in sports and co-curricular activities. Under the pathway, the courses to be offered are performing arts, music, dance, theatre and elocution, visual and applied arts, and fine arts. The others are sports, such as ball games, indoor games, martial arts and water sports.

With CBC setting out a dedicated pathway in arts and sports, Pioneer Schools is the place to be for talented students. The schools offer a wide range of sporting and co-curricular activities, including ball games, indoor games and martial arts. The schools have always scooped top sports awards in Murang’a County and the wider Mount Kenya region.

Importantly, Pioneers Schools have a well-established dance and performance arts troupe that performs orchestra and entertains even during national public holidays.

Coping with Covid-19

Pioneer Group of Schools have been organised to make them compliant to all Covid-19 protocols stipulated by the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Education.

We offer virtual learning using Microsoft Teams. We have organised learners into small classes that meet social distancing requirements. The dormitories are well spaced out to allow social distancing. We have created several hand-washing areas and provide sanitisers.

Value addition: Preparing learners for the future

Emerging digital and technological disruptions have motivated us to innovate. Pioneer Schools have now introduced new courses to prepare learners for the world of industrialisation and digital transformation.

The schools have introduced new subjects that offer learners additional knowledge and skills, and give them competitive advantage in the digital and blue economy. The courses are: