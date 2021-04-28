Pioneer Schools at the cutting edge of competency-based learning; preparing learners for the future

Photo credit: Pioneer Group of Schools

The first cohort of learners under the new competency-based curriculum are due to join secondary school in 2023. The thrust of the new curriculum is to inculcate skills and train learners to apply knowledge. Its motto is “Nurturing Every Learner’s Potential”.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.