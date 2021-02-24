OPPO introduces two new Reno series phones in Kenya

By James Kahongeh

Smartphone manufacturer OPPO has introduced two additions to its Reno series in the Kenyan market.

The latest mobile phones in its growing repertoire are the Reno5 and Reno5 F. The devices are super-fast and a delight to use.

The Reno5 is expected to sell at Ksh41,999. The Reno5 F, which will start selling on March 22, 2021, will retail at Ksh31,999.

Reno5 features two industry firsts. These are AI Mixed Portrait, the first double exposure video effect for smartphone, and AI Highlight Video.

AI highlight video is an industry-leading feature. It uses intelligent light detection to combine OPPO’s advanced ultra-night video algorithms and Live HDR settings to significantly enhance video quality in dim and backlit scenes.

Users of these high-powered phones will be able to capture, edit, and share quality videos quickly and with incredible ease, thanks to these ground-breaking features.

The Reno5 comes in two colours: Fantasy Silver and Starry Black. It features a 50W flash charge technology.

With 66 percent higher peak power than the previous generation, the Reno5 can charge from zero percent to 80 percent within just 31 minutes. It takes 48 minutes to charge the device fully.

Even more delightfully, there’s a 90Hz AMOLED screen, complete with a sleek, light design. Moreover, its large 4310mAh battery is suitable for all-day use, and can comfortably serve the heaviest of users.

Customers can buy the Reno5 on pre-order exclusively on e-commerce sites Jumia, Kilimall and Masoko on February 22, 2021.

For customers who place a pre-order via the e-commerce platforms, OPPO will gift them a pair of free Enco W11 wireless earphones, an OPPO backpack and a bluetooth speaker.

Additionally, those who pre-order from the retail stores will receive a pair of the Enco W11 wireless earphones, an OPPO backpack and a six-month screen protection plan.

If processor speed fascinates you, the Reno5 is your phone. The smartphone comes with 8GB of RAM, making it fast.

There is also plenty of storage capacity in the new devices, which allows customers to store their files. Both have 128GB of storage as default configurations.

Fancy a smartphone that features a 48MP main rear camera, a 32MP front camera, an 8MP ultra wide-angle camera, 2MP macro camera and 2MP mono camera? That’s what the Reno5 F offers.

What’s more, the device comes with the AI Colour Portrait Video and Monochrome Video features. There are also three colours to choose from: Fluid Black, Fantastic Purple and Crystal Silver. If that’s stunning, what about a 4310mAh battery and 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 technology? Weighing just 171g and a thickness of 7.8mm, Reno5 is light and thin.

Said Muthoni Wachira, OPPO Kenya head of communications and projects, during the launch of the phones on February 22, 2021: “With revolutionary camera technology spanning both hardware and software, Reno5 gives users the power to magically bring to life the colour and the light of the world in their own distinct style. Whether day or night, you can effortlessly capture outstanding portraits in video or in photo. Reno5 empowers you to ‘picture life together’.”

Since launching its debutant ‘‘Smiley Face’’ smartphone in 2008, OPPO has relentlessly produced devices that are a blend of great aesthetic qualities and cutting-edge technology.