Discovering OPPO’s latest A-Series smartphone, just launched

On Monday, October 26, OPPO Kenya launched the stylish OPPO A93 smartphone. This is the latest addition to the A-Series portfolio.

The hallmark of the OPPO A93 is the trendy technology, coupled with the ultra-sleek smartphone body that give consumers a unique standout style.

In a nutshell, this smartphone is a bundle of cutting-edge AI portrait photography packed into a truly premium design, along with functions that make life more efficient.

It is selling in all OPPO Kenya brand stores and dealers at Ksh30,999.

OPPO Kenya’s Head of Communications and Projects, Muthoni Wachira, said this about the model: “A-Series has been designed to the tastes and preferences of the trendsetting generation, giving them a quality smartphone that suits both their life and personal style.”

She added: “The OPPO A93 boasts AI cameras that deliver breath-taking portrait photos, and advanced charging technology, meeting the high expectations and the values that our ambitious users hold dearly in both form and style.”

Stylish premium design

The OPPO A93 is a sight to behold, thanks to its design. It is a device to snugly hold in the palm. It has been designed with a 7.48mm Ultra Sleek Body and 164g ultra-lightweight body. Using an industry-leading design, OPPO optimised and fit the mainboard, battery and other components into the phone’s slim design.

Besides that, OPPO scored an industry first by introducing a thin 220º Edge that also offers a more comfortable and smoother in-hand feel.

To ensure that users are fully immersed in their content, OPPO A93’s 6.43-inch dual punch-hole display comes with a brilliant FHD+ Super AMOLED Display with a large 90.7 percent screen-to-body ratio.

The display uses Mini Dual-Punch Holes that boast this price segment’s smallest camera diameter of only 3.7mm, and ensures that the phone screen’s real estate is maximised so that you fully enjoy your video game and can see every detail in your shot.

OPPO A93 also introduces Shiny Matte, which sees the return of the shimmers and brilliant streaks of light that users enjoyed with the last A-Series phone. But with OPPO A93, the design has been updated with not only a premium feel that’s soft to the touch and easy on the eyes, but is now also fingerprint resistant. OPPO A93 comes with the Shiny Matte texture in three colours: Magic Blue, Matte Black and Metallic White.

Professional Photography with Cutting-Edge Camera Technology.

With a suite of six AI portrait cameras embedded within OPPO A93, users can interact and enjoy the easy-to-use portrait photography and video stabilisation features.

The front of the phone boasts a Dual Cam that uses hardware-level processing to add a bokeh effect to portrait selfies. The Dual Lens Bokeh has been upgraded to support both videos and multiple people in the shot. With software-level AI processing, the finest of details on a person are accounted for and won’t end up being blurred out in the final footage.

AI Portrait Colour enables users to capture fashionable urban street style photos or travel photos from a new perspective by making portraits pop with colour. AI Super Clear Portrait guarantees that even the finest facial details like your eyebrow are clearly captured, while AI Beautification 2.0 presents customised beautification features that are tailored to local user beauty preferences and automatically detects existing makeup, such as lipstick, then show customised effects.

To capture the best low light portraits, AI Night Flare Portrait is an OPPO-exclusive feature that combines the bokeh effect and lowlight-HDR algorithms to capture artistic photos that adds beautiful night flares on portrait pictures shot against the backdrop of artificial lighting. The AI Super Night Portrait ensures that low-light, evening selfies are captured in a brightened and clear shot.

On top of these features, the third generation of Ultra-Steady Video enables effortless filming in motion while maintaining stabilised, clear and sharp videos. Ultra-Steady Video enables the user to capture the moment on-the-go or even on-the-run, without the jittery footage.

Fast Charge, Less Waiting on a Charge

OPPO A93 introduces ways to optimise the phone’s battery life during the day or while the user is asleep. AI Night Charging uses AI Learning through machine learning to study the user’s sleep habits and charge the phone exactly to 100 percent upon the moment they wake up from their slumber. In the worst-case scenario, if you’re without a battery charger during the day, Superpower Saving Mode optimises the last five percent of your battery life by turning the display black and white, while running just six predetermined apps.

Fast, Convenient and Smooth User Experience

OPPO A93’s optimised user experience starts with its powerful MediaTek Helio P95 AI chipset, 8GB of memory and 128GB of storage, which can be extended up to 512GB through a 3-Card Slot. OPPO A93’s Anti-Lag Algorithm can detect and clear data that cause memory errors, making stutters and freezes less likely.

As an added benefit, reading and writing data in the file system becomes faster and more efficient. With improvements to the Memory Defragmentation feature, likely phone stutter is reduced by up to 54 percent as compared to the previous generation, while file reading and writing performance is improved by up to 28 percent, thanks to Automatic Database Optimisation.

If a phone call coming in when your fingers are, for example, drenched in water, OPPO A93 has the perfect solution. With Air Gestures you can pick calls without directly touching the phone by simply waving your hand as far as 20cm or even 50cm.

Consumers will also enjoy the intuitive and simplified user interface in Color OS 7.2’s Infinite Edge Design, or the ability to personalise the home screen with Artist Wallpapers, designed by renowned artists. They can even enjoy their favourite videos or games with OPPO’s Screen Image Engine (OSIE) Ultra Clear Visual Effect, which enhances the clarity of third-party video apps. They can also safely and comfortably browse their phone all day with Dark Mode, which supports Eye Care Mode. With the latest version of Dark Mode, power consumption is reduced by 38 percent. “On” and “Off” times can be customised and users can adjust the dark colour’s tone to their preference.

With Color OS 7.2, it is fast and easy to access information, starting with Quick Return Bubble, which enables one to multitask on their phone. When switching apps or screens, a floating bubble pops up and keeps track of the app or game’s status, where one can return to at a later time with a simple tap. With High-bandwidth Digital Content Protection (HDCP), users can even cast copyrighted HD shows to a big screen from the leading video and entertainment apps, including Netflix HD and Amazon Prime Video.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. It has been in relentless pursuit of the synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides customers with a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find and Reno series, ColorOS operating system, as well as internet services such as OPPO Cloud and OPPO+.

OPPO operates in more than 40 countries and regions, with six research institutes and four R&D centres worldwide, and an international design centre in London.

OPPO’s more than 40,000 employees are dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.

