Odibets urges corporate Kenya to increase support to local sports

One of Kenya’s leading betting firms, Odibets, has called on fellow corporate organisations to invest in local sports.

Speaking during the annual Desagu Cup that Odibets had sponsored, General Manager Dedan Mungai said if corporate companies came together and invested in local sports, more untapped talent would be nurtured and Kenya would strengthen its presence on the international sports map.

“Corporate firms should come together and help grow local sports at the grassroots level. We have talent in our ‘mtaas’ (sheng for neighbourhoods) that remain untapped,” said Mungai, while appreciating the support and contribution of the Ministry of Sports in the industry.

Late last year, Odibets offered a substantial financial boost to national football team Harambee Stars ahead of their crucial 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Comoros at the Moi Sports Centre, Kasarani, Nairobi.

Speaking during the awarding ceremony then, FKF president Nick Mwendwa said he believed the partnership between the Federation, Harambee Stars and Odibets would be the start of many more and bigger partnerships.

He said: “We thank Odibets for supporting Harambee Stars, especially ahead of the Comoros match... We view this as a start of good things. When corporates see the value in football, it means we are heading in the right direction.”