Odibets to reward over 2,000 clients on Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is a special date for couples in love to be celebrated and rewarded with romantic dinners and thoughtful gifts.

However, this year’s Valentine’s Day could be a different one for betting firm Odibets’ customers after it unveiled a new competition to reward its customers on Valentine’s Day.

Dubbed "Mapenzi ni 50-50", the Odibets promotion will double up clients’ deposit with lucky winners getting up to Ksh5,000.

To participate, customers will be required to register, deposit, and play with a minimum of Ksh50 on a single or multi-bet.

They will then automatically enter into a daily draw and stand a chance to win Ksh5,000 in an hourly draw that will run for 24 hours on Valentine’s Day.

The promotion that will run for the whole day will see over 2,000 customers become lucky winners.

Odibets Country Marketing Manager Aggrey Sayi said the promotion targets clients who stake as low as Ksh50 stake.

“Apart from your Ksh50 stake being doubled, one also earns an entry into an hourly draw that will see winners of Ksh5,000 picked randomly,” he said.

Sayi also urged the company’s loyal customers to take advantage of the promotion, make it fun and win.

He said the promotion aims to give back to the firm's loyal customers who have been with them through thick and thin.