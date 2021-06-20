‘Wee ni Baba Yao, Kula Thao!’ Odibets surprises customers with Fathers’ Day bonus

Photo credit: Odibets

Kenya’s leading betting firm Odibets has announced it is giving out bonuses of Ksh1000 to fathers this weekend in a campaign dubbed, ‘Wee ni Baba Yao, Kula Thao’. This is to commemorate this year’s Fathers’ Day.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.