‘Wee ni Baba Yao, Kula Thao!’ Odibets surprises customers with Fathers’ Day bonus

Kenya’s leading betting firm Odibets has announced it is giving out bonuses of Ksh1000 to fathers this weekend in a campaign dubbed, ‘Wee ni Baba Yao, Kula Thao’. This is to commemorate this year’s Fathers’ Day.

Speaking to journalists during the launch of the campaign, Odibets General Manager Dedan Mungai said the promo was launched to give back to the company’s loyal customers who had been with them through thick and thin.

“We have launched this one-of-a-kind promo as a way of giving back to our fathers who have been our pillars of strength since childhood,” said Mr Mungai.

To qualify for the Fathers’ Day draw, one has to place a bet of Ksh99 and above on the Odibets platform. Winners will receive a confirmation message from Odibets once the draw is done.

The winners will receive Ksh1000 on their Odibets accounts, signifying the Fathers’ Day bonus they have won. The bonus can be withdrawn via MPesa.