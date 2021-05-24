Odibets launches OdiTV; now all betting fans can watch live matches

Live betting will never be the same again for punters, as Kenya’s leading betting firm Odibets has launched a new interesting feature christened, ‘OdiTV’.

The feature, one of a kind, is set to enable users of the Odibets platform to access live matches whenever they are on the website.

How to get started?

To watch the live-streamed games on the Odibets platform, one must first have an account with Odibets. This is through registration, and after placing bets, punters can proceed and click on the OdiTV icon on the platform. The live-streamed games will then appear on the screen.

The OdiTV live-stream platform is available on mobile, iPad and desktop devices that have stable internet connections. This is the latest of Odibet's initiatives to benefit punters.

Early this year, the company launched a mega jackpot of Ksh105 million. Through this, Odibets has made several betting fanatics lucky winners after correctly predicting the outcomes of several matches, thus scooping bonuses.

One lucky winner is John Ngumi a boda-boda operator, who correctly predicted 15 match outcomes out of the possible 17 on the Odibets Mega Jackpot. John managed to walk away with more than Ksh2 million, which was a bonus of the Ksh105 million grand prize.