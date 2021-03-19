Odibets jackpot: Lucky ‘boda-boda’ rider wins millions

For John Ngumi, winning a jackpot had never crossed his mind. The 41 year-old boda-boda operator placed his bet on the Odibets betting site and was lucky to win Ksh2,164,000, which was a bonus of the Ksh105 million jackpot.

“I had earlier placed my bet on the Odibets platform as it was the norm for me, but I had never tried the weekly jackpot that they recently introduced. On analysing the games, I decided to place my bet and was later surprised to receive a phone call from Odibets that I had won,” said an elated John.

A jovial Ngumi mentioned that he would venture into business with his winnings and also better the livelihood of his family.

He correctly predicted 15 match outcomes out of the possible 17, narrowly missing the Ksh105 million grand prize, but was lucky to win the Ksh2.1 million bonus.

