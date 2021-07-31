Cash-Out ‘iko’! Odibets introduces new game-changing feature

Photo credit: Odibets

One of Kenya’s leading betting firms, Odibets, has introduced a new cash-out feature that is set to change the game in the betting industry. The feature allows one to take an early payout on their bets before they are settled, meaning one is able to get money back before the event is over, and their bet is ultimately settled in advance.

