Cash-Out ‘iko’! Odibets introduces new game-changing feature

One of Kenya’s leading betting firms, Odibets, has introduced a new cash-out feature that is set to change the game in the betting industry. The feature allows one to take an early payout on their bets before they are settled, meaning one is able to get money back before the event is over, and their bet is ultimately settled in advance.

The amount offered for the cash-out will reflect in the “My Bets” segment on the Odibets platform, and will be based on the odds of the games at the time one chooses to go for the cash-out option.

“We decided to introduce this unique feature on our platform to give our customers a good user experience and also to heed to the calls from punters across the country who wanted the cash-out feature,” says Odibets lead bookmaker Daniel Macharia.

After cashing out, one’s initial bet is considered settled and will no longer appear on one’s open bets.

Terms and Conditions for the Odibets cash-out

Cash-out is available on all events, fixtures and markets: Pre-match, live betting, and single and multiple bets. Any stake amount can qualify for a cash-out. Cash-out is available across all online channels: Browser, mobile app and desktop.

Early this year, Odibets launched a mega jackpot of Ksh105 million. Through the jackpot, Odibets has made several betting fanatics lucky winners after correctly predicting the outcomes of several matches and scooping bonuses.