‘Tuomoke Pamoja!’ New Odibets feature allows punters to share bets

Kenya’s fast-growing betting firm Odibets has launched an all-new booking code feature that will see punters share their bets using a unique code.

The booking code will enable one to pick out their teams and save them via a bet slip, which may be shared with another party. Once the second party receives the booking code, they can paste it on their bet slip section, thus the teams selected by the sender of the booking code will appear.

During the launch of this unique feature, Odibets Country Marketing Manager Aggrey Sayi said the betting firm decided to launch the booking code feature to help punters share their bets easily without going through much hustle.

“One may have wanted to share their bets with a friend who is far away, but the distance would not make it possible,” said Mr Sayi, who went on to explain how the booking code would help make bet-sharing easy for punters.

Last year, Odibets launched an easy-to-use app that comes with a welcome bonus once downloaded. To install the app, which has so far received great reviews, click on the link Odibets.com/app then follow the instructions for installing it.

The Odibets app has features like streaming live games, sharing bet-slips, light and dark mode options, and four virtual leagues that will keep punters on their toes.

The sports betting app also pushes instant notifications on games. Punters place their bets and follow up on them.