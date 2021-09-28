Nakuru is beckoning, inviting visitors and investors alike

Nakuru town, the headquarters of Nakuru County, is on its way to becoming the fourth city in Kenya. County Governor Lee Kinyanjui has already received the draft charter, and is awaiting award of the actual one by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

A number of companies have already expressed interest in setting up businesses in Nakuru County, which has recently been feted as the Best County in Kenya due to a favourable investment climate, its centrality, good infrastructure, stable governance and leadership, and top tourism attractions.

This recognition is proof of the significant development work that Governor Kinyanjui and his team have done in the county.

In March 2020, the County Government started restocking of water bodies, among them Lake Solai, with fish. Some 15,000 tilapia and 11,000 catfish fingerlings we replaced in the lake. In July an additional 16,000 tilapia and catfish were added. Visitors can now participate in sport fishing at the lake.

Lake Solai has an island fondly referred to as ‘Mbuzi Village’. Tourists can take a boat ride to the village and enjoy finger licking mbuzi choma (roast goat meat) with indigenous vegetables.

The lake is a great place for bird watching. There are various species of birds, some of which migrate from Austria every year to Lake Solai. Visitors can also take boat rides at an affordable fee to appreciate the beauty of the lake and its surrounding.

Nakuru is also positioning itself to become a financial hub for the Rift Valley region. In July this year, Governor Lee Kinyanjui officially opened the new Faulu Microfinance Bank Nakuru Branch, located at the CK Patel Building. “We thank the bank for choosing to expand and remodel the branch to tap into huge opportunities in Nakuru County,” he said.