Nakuru Government rolling out projects to improve service delivery

The County Government of Nakuru has rolled out different development projects aimed at improving service delivery to Nakuru residents.

As a county known for agriculture, we have set up projects in the livestock and fishing sector that will empower our farmers.

Traders in various markets now have a good working environ­ment due to the ongoing market upgrade across the County.

The County Government has also embarked on the tarmacking of key roads in various urban centres as well as continuous im­provement of our health facilities.

The County Government of Nakuru has ensured a steady supply of assorted medical supplies to all health facilities in the region. The supplies are purchased from the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA) quarterly to avert stock-outs.

Nakuru was recently ranked by KEMSA as the top county in terms of clearing debts from pharmaceutical items supplied. Governor Lee Kinyanjui said such a strategic partnership has helped provide quality and affordable health services to the over two million residents.

Fishing

The County Government of Nakuru has started a fish-eating programme in areas where fish is not a regular meal. We have introduced 40,000 fingerlings to Kenyatta dam in Kuresoi North sub-county. Other areas in­clude Mona dam in Molo sub-county and Kapkores in Kuresoi south ward that received 10,000 finger­lings each.

The introduction of fishing activities in this area will provide a new source of income for our people and empower them economically.

Livestock

The Department of Livestock, Agriculture and Fish­eries has launched the breed improvement pro­gramme at a cost of Ksh22.5 million. A total of 100 Sahiwal and Boran bulls, 130 Dorper Rams and 130 Galla Buck goats were purchased in the first phase.

The County government also introduced Nakuru County Improved Local Chicken stimulus project aimed at distributing 29,700 hens and cockerels.

The Ksh16 million project is geared towards provid­ing improved chicken breeds to farmers.

Avocado

Distribution of avocado seedlings.

About 4.2 tons of avocado fruits were collected from 15 farmers in Amalo and Kiptagich wards, Kuresoi South, for export. This follows a successful pilot of the crop diversification programme by H.E. Governor Lee Kinyanjui.

This financial year, the Department of Agriculture increased the budgetary allocation to Ksh53 million, targeting over 10,000 farmers, up from Ksh32 mil­lion in the last financial year.

Pyrethrum

Production of pyrethrum is back.

At the start of his tenure, Governor Lee Kinyanjui spearheaded the pyrethrum revival programme that sort to encourage the growth of the once lead­ing cash crop in Kenya.

This year, the Department of Agriculture allocated Ksh26 million for purchase of 8 million seedlings. The programme received a boost from the National Government after Agriculture CS Peter Munya com­mitted Ksh500 million towards the revival of the pyrethrum sector.

As of 2018, the sector had brought in a production of 58.6 tons amounting to Ksh24.8 million under an acreage of 41.3.

Banita

In September this year, we officially opened Banita market in Soin ward, Rongai Sub County that has been constructed at the cost of Ksh 20 mil­lion. The market has improved the livelihoods of farmers who depend on livestock rearing.

Wakulima and Nasher markets

Wakulima market.

The County Government recently refurbished Wakulima market at a cost of Ksh36.5 million. The improvement included drainage works, placing of the concrete on the surface, improvement of the Sewer sys­tem, refurbishment of the banana stalls and market shades.

Nasher market also underwent a facelift making it more spacious for the traders.

Kabazi market

Traders at Kabazi market in Subukia Sub-County will now operate in a conducive environment following a facelift of the market. The refurbish­ment included, the electrification of the market and also the putting up of concrete worktops, that will enable traders to display their merchan­dise on a raised platform. The market was also fitted with WIFI to enable traders access the internet.

Nyayo garden

The rehabilitation of Nyayo garden into a modern park is ongoing. The Ksh20 million rehabilitation project will focus on expanding the green­ery, usability and accessibility of the park.

Greening

The County Government has ensured greening of open spaces in Nakuru town as part of the beautification program. One such area is the space opposite Statehouse.

Trade and Cooperate Bills

In June this year Governor Lee Kinyanjui assented to four bills that will transform trade, tourism and cooperative sectors in Nakuru County.

The Bills will unlock the county’s potential and aspirations in the tourism and SME sectors. SMEs and cooperatives will also benefit from the En­terprise Fund and the Cooperative Revolving Fund Acts that will enable them to grow into big businesses in future.

The Trade Act will inform regulations and framework for the County to work with the private sector.

Roads and drainage

In the urban centres, we have embarked on tarmacking of roads. Some of these places include tarmacking and drainage of a 4km road along the Naivasha retail market at a cost of Ksh42 million.

Another road is the Njoro town shops frontage road that was tarmacked at a cost of Ksh18 million.

East Road in Nakuru East has also been tarmacked at a cost of Ksh30 million. Drainage works have also been done in areas of Kivumbini, Free Area, Kaloleni and Manyani. This has transformed these areas that were once prone to flooding.

Oxygen plant

A project at Nakuru Level 5 Hospital to manufacture oxygen has ensured a steady supply of high-quality medical oxygen for Covid-19 patients and other procedures.

The Hewa Tele plant that is capable of producing 900 litres of oxygen per minute supplies all public and private hospitals in Nakuru and at least five other neighbouring counties. The plant fills cylinders, which are then used to provide oxygen directly to patients or provide a supply for manifold systems in Intensive and High Dependency Units.

Margaret Kenyatta Mother-Baby Wing

Margaret Kenyatta Mother-Baby Wing.

At least 60 babies are delivered daily at the Margaret Kenyatta Moth­er-Baby Unit at the Nakuru Level 5 Hospital in Nakuru County.

The 240-bed capacity wing specialising in maternal and newborn healthcare opened its doors on October 17, 2018 in an event graced by First Lady Margaret Kenyatta.

The facility has four functional maternal theatres, a nursery unit with 50 beds and a 50-bed Intensive Care Unit, kangaroo mother care and growers’ units as well as antenatal and postnatal clinics among other essential units for mothers and their babies.

As the largest regional referral mother and baby hospital, the facility is a big reprieve to thousands of women and children, especially from low-income, remote and marginalised communities.

The Ksh450 million facility also attends to mothers and babies from neighbouring Bomet, Baringo, Narok, Kericho, Samburu, Laikipia, Nyandarua and Turkana counties.

Click here to download a PDF copy of the full supplement about Nakuru's gradual transformation.



