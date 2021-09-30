Muthokinju Paints and Cement hits the runway for take-off to the next level

Top leadership of Muthokinju Paints and Cement. From left: Founders Susan Muthoni Kimani and Barnabas Njuguna, with Sarafina Njatha (Operations Director) and Benjamin Kimani (Managing Director/CEO).

Photo credit: Nation Media Group

By Evans Ongwae

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.