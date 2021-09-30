Muthokinju Paints and Cement hits the runway for take-off to the next level

By Evans Ongwae

Muthokinju Paints and Cement is now certified for the ISO 9001:2015. It received its certificate at a colourful ceremony held in Nairobi on September 28, 2021, with a host of its clients and well-wishers in attendance.

This achievement raises Muthokinju’s profile as a popular distributor of major building materials in the country.

Managing Director Benjamin Kimani says attaining ISO 9001:2015 is a major milestone and will help take the firm to the next level. Largely, the firm will use the quality management system to maintain the quality of its service across all customer touch points.

However, as the MD explains, the certification will do much more than that. It will create a platform for the firm’s planned expansion drive by giving clients the assurance that they will always receive standardised and quality service at all times.

“We assure our customers of a consistent standard of service, wherever they are,” the MD vows.

Mr Kimani says in the endeavour to provide any time, any day service, Muthokinju seeks to become a paints supermarket that customers can access whenever they need to. Additionally, the firm will use ISO as a tool for engendering sustainability in terms of business growth.

In line with this dream, Muthokinju already has interior designers who work with its customers to bring their dreams to life. This fulfils the firm’s commitment to build with its customers – a service beyond being a distributor of two key building materials.

Mr Kimani notes that as the firm’s core business is distribution of cement and paints in the country, ISO certification strengthens its ties with suppliers and buyers. Both groups are the firm’s key customers.

He says the certification enhances the capability of Muthokinju’s well-trained staff to delight customers.

ISO, he explains, puts the customer at the centre of Muthokinju’s business.

Ultimately, Muthokinju Paints and Cement looks forward to raising the level of its professionalism after attaining the globally recognised certification.

The MD thanks all the firm’s customers for their support and promises to continue delighting them with quality products and excellent service.

