Mozzart sponsors Nandi Road Race

Photo credit: Mozzart Bet

The 11th edition of the Nandi Road Race has received a big boost after leading gaming firm Mozzart Bet pumped Ksh3 million into this year’s event. The race will be held on Sunday, June 27, in the athletics-rich Kapsabet town in Nandi County.

