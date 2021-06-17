Mozzart sponsors Nandi Road Race

The 11th edition of the Nandi Road Race has received a big boost after leading gaming firm Mozzart Bet pumped Ksh3 million into this year’s event. The race will be held on Sunday, June 27, in the athletics-rich Kapsabet town in Nandi County.

The primary objective of the race is to promote environmental conservation and restoration of the county’s shrinking water towers and wetlands. Hence, the theme is, “Preservation and Conservation of Water Towers and Wetlands for Sustainable Water Resources”.

Registration for the event opened on Wednesday, June 16, with the organisers expecting a respectable entry list, given the long wait occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Among notable winners of the event since its inception in 2006 is World Championships bronze medallist at the 2017 and 2019 events in 10,000m Agnes Tirop. She won the 2018 edition of the race. Another previous winner is the 2012 World Half Marathon bronze medallist, Paskalia Chepkorir.

Photo credit: Mozzart Bet

“In the history of this race, we believe this will be the best we have hosted. Athletes are eager to race after a long layoff due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and we believe the turn-up for the main event – the 10km men and women’s race – will be good,” said Hosea Sanga, the Athletics Kenya Vice-Chairperson, Nandi County, during the event’s announcement in Nairobi.

In addition to the competitive 10km races, a 2km fun race has been organised. It is aimed at making the community in Nandi County part of the event, which will be preceded by a tree-planting exercise in line with the theme of the race.

“As Mozzart, we are happy to sponsor this noble event and the theme of this year’s race, which is preserving our water catchment areas, is in line with our focus to provide clean water for use by Kenyans, even in the most remote villages,” Mozzart Country Manager Saša Krneta said.

“Preserving the environment especially the water catchment areas, is a crucial step in ensuring Kenyans can have access to clean water for use,” he added.

Mozzart Country Manager Saša Krneta. Photo credit: Mozzart Bet