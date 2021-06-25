Mozzart-powered Dennis Oliech Cup officially launched

Mozzart Country Manager Sasa Krneta (left) with Dennis Oliech and other guests during the launch of the 2021 Dennis Oliech Cup on June 21.

Photo credit: Mozzart Bet

Leading gaming company Mozzart Bet is the official sponsor of the second edition of the Dennis Oliech Cup that is set to kick off on July 4.

