Mozzart-powered Dennis Oliech Cup officially launched
Sponsored by Mozzart Bet
Leading gaming company Mozzart Bet is the official sponsor of the second edition of the Dennis Oliech Cup that is set to kick off on July 4.
The football tournament that draws 64 grassroots teams from informal settlements in Dagoretti, Kawangware and neighboring slums, was launched on Monday, June 21, with Mozzart pumping Ksh6.4 million into this year’s edition.
Oliech, a top-flight international in his heydays, thanked Mozzart for supporting the tournament, saying it would be bigger and more impactful, courtesy of the sponsorship.
“Through this tournament, many youths are going to get other bigger opportunities, as scouts will be on the ground to tap talent. In the future, we also plan to introduce a ladies’ tournament. I want to thank Mozzart Bet for partnering with us. It is the beginning of great things,” he said.
“I also have a plan to host my testimonial match in Kisumu next year and invite retired players from East Africa and some of my former teammates in Europe,” Oliech added.
Sister Mary Owens, a director at Children of God Relief Institute (COGRI), also thanked Mozzart and confirmed they would be mentoring the youth during the tournament.
Mozzart Country Manager Sasa Krneta reiterated the company’s mission to support Kenyan youth and communities at large.
“Dennis Oliech needs no introduction to football lovers in this nation and beyond. He’s an icon and when he shared the idea with us, we quickly jumped into it because we know very many footballers in this country look up to him for inspiration,” he said.
“The tournament’s mission of social transformation, mentoring and empowering youths from the slums of Dagoretti where Dennis Oliech grew up, and beyond, was even more appealing to us as it is in line with our objectives to support Kenyans at the grassroots level to realise their dreams,” he continued.
“I am glad to announce that we have committed Ksh6.4 million to this year’s Dennis Oliech Tournament. This goes straight into the organisation and full running of this edition. It is our way of thanking the community and of course an investment into the nurturing of our future stars. Dennis Oliech has been there and done it all. It is time to unveil the next football stars from the grassroots. To all the participating teams, I wish you all the best. Make new friends, give it your best shot and may this tournament open exciting opportunities for everyone involved,” Sasa said.