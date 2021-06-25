Mozzart-powered Dennis Oliech Cup officially launched

Leading gaming company Mozzart Bet is the official sponsor of the second edition of the Dennis Oliech Cup that is set to kick off on July 4.

The football tournament that draws 64 grassroots teams from informal settlements in Dagoretti, Kawangware and neighboring slums, was launched on Monday, June 21, with Mozzart pumping Ksh6.4 million into this year’s edition.

Oliech, a top-flight international in his heydays, thanked Mozzart for supporting the tournament, saying it would be bigger and more impactful, courtesy of the sponsorship.

“Through this tournament, many youths are going to get other bigger opportunities, as scouts will be on the ground to tap talent. In the future, we also plan to introduce a ladies’ tournament. I want to thank Mozzart Bet for partnering with us. It is the beginning of great things,” he said.

“I also have a plan to host my testimonial match in Kisumu next year and invite retired players from East Africa and some of my former teammates in Europe,” Oliech added.

Sister Mary Owens, a director at Children of God Relief Institute (COGRI), also thanked Mozzart and confirmed they would be mentoring the youth during the tournament.

Mozzart Country Manager Sasa Krneta reiterated the company’s mission to support Kenyan youth and communities at large.

“Dennis Oliech needs no introduction to football lovers in this nation and beyond. He’s an icon and when he shared the idea with us, we quickly jumped into it because we know very many footballers in this country look up to him for inspiration,” he said.

Sponsoring Dennis Oliech Cup scheduled to kick off on July 4. Photo credit: Mozzart Bet

“The tournament’s mission of social transformation, mentoring and empowering youths from the slums of Dagoretti where Dennis Oliech grew up, and beyond, was even more appealing to us as it is in line with our objectives to support Kenyans at the grassroots level to realise their dreams,” he continued.