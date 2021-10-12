Mozzart’s latest investment in sports: A Ksh3 million sponsorship of Harambee Stars

From lower-tier clubs that receive help through the initiative, “New jerseys for New Champions”, to sponsorships of various teams, Mozzart Bet has now entered into a partnership with the Football Kenya Federation (FKF).

Mozzart has actively beeninvolved in distributing kits and other sporting equipment to grassroots teams countrywide, and also sponsoring grassroots tournaments, most notably the recent Dennis Oliech Cup. As the gaming firm continues to invest in sports, it announced a Ksh3 million sponsorship of Kenya’s national football team, Harambee Stars, on October 9, 2021.

The sponsorship is for the team’s 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier matches and the company is now effectively Harambee Stars’ Motivational Partner.

Team captain Michael Olunga thanked Mozzart for the gesture. “We thank Mozzart for supporting the national team. It gives us great pleasure as players to know that we have an organisation that believes in us…. Our hope is that we will get more partners in the near future,” he said.

“The ball is now in our court as players to ensure that we do better on the pitch and give such partners value. On behalf of the team, I promise we will do our best,” he added.

Federation boss Nick Mwendwa echoed Olunga’s sentiments, saying: “We are very thankful to Mozzart. We were able to send the team to Morocco comfortably to face Mali and even though we did not get a good result, we believe this partnership will go a long way in motivating the players… I hope we can come up with a long-term agreement after this.”

Mozzart Country Manager Sasa Krneta urged Harambee Stars to step up their game.