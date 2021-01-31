Mozzart fulfils promise to Pumwani Maternity Hospital; donates special equipment worth Ksh400,0000

Leading gaming company Mozzart Bet continues to provide great support to Kenya’s healthcare system through numerous donations to different hospitals every week.

As part of its ongoing corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative named “Supporting Our Healthcare Facilities”, the company donated a specialised Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) machine worth Ksh400,000 to the Pumwani Maternity Hospital in Nairobi on January 29.

The machine is used to help a person who has obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) to breathe more easily during sleep. A CPAP machine increases air pressure in the throat so that the airway doesn’t collapse when a patient breathes in.

The donation of the CPAP machine follows a special request for this specific equipment when Mozzart donated Intensive Care Unit (ICU) facilities worth Ksh3 million to the hospital on December 18 last year.

The Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) machine.

Deputy Medical Superintendent and Head of Clinical Services at the hospital Dr Beth Maina, thanked Mozzart for responding to the request.

“We are very happy that Mozzart listened to our request and fulfilled their promise. This is a very crucial machine that we have lacked for a very long time. We are very glad to have it finally,” she said.

Mr Orina, the Nursing Manager in charge of the new-born unit, said the equipment would improve service delivery in the facility.

“It will help us nurse our babies, especially those that are born pre-maturely. It will enhance their lungs and improve their breathing system. We are very grateful to Mozzart for donating this important equipment,” he said.

Mozzart’s CSR Representative Cyprian Aluda said the company was also glad to help and will continue doing so.

“We are very happy to be back at Pumwani to donate the CPAP machine as per your request. We are very passionate about healthcare, hence the reason our CSR activities are mainly focused on this area. We will continue partnering and helping more health facilities around the country,” he said.

Between November 2020 and now, 16 different hospitals have received essential medical equipment courtesy of Mozzart. The facilities include Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital, Pumwani Maternity Hospital, Ngara Health Centre, Chemolingot Sub-County Hospital, Mathare North Health Centre, Kahawa West Health Centre, Kayole 1 Health Centre, Kayole 2 Sub-County Hospital, Nyamache Sub-County Referral Hospital, Rachuonyo County Hospital, Dandora 1 Health Centre, Mukuru Health Centre and Dandora 2 Health Centre. More hospitals around the country are lined up to benefit in coming weeks.