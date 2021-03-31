Mozzart donates PPEs worth Ksh4 million to the Kenya Police

Helping Kenya’s healthcare system has been a priority in Mozzart’s social work in recent months. The goal of these actions is not only to improve the working conditions of health workers, but to also establish support for entire communities.

Leading gaming company Mozzart donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) worth Ksh4 million to the Kenya Police on Tuesday, March 30. The equipment included isolation gowns, nitrile powder-free gloves, shoe covers, three-ply face masks with shields, three-ply protective face masks and disposable bags.

At hand to receive the donation was the Principal Assistant to the Inspector General of Police, Mr Nyale Munga, who thanked Mozzart.

“On behalf of the Inspector General and Kenya Police, I would like to thank Mozzart, hoping this is the beginning of a mutually beneficial partnership,” he said.

Mozzart Country Director Mr Sasa Krneta thanked the Kenya Police for serving the country even in the midst of the dangerous Coronavirus pandemic, and reiterated the company’s commitment to helping Kenyan communities.

“We appreciate the exceptional work the Police Service is doing in the country to ensure there is peace and safety for everyone. Mozzart is very delighted to donate PPEs to the police in these exceptionally hard times,” he said. “We hope these PPEs will aid in reducing the spread of the virus. The aim is to protect them (police) and the public in the fight against Covid-19 and to combat the spread,” he added.

Photo credit: Mozzart Bet

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Mozzart has invested over Ksh60 million in the fight against Coronavirus by donating vital medical equipment to more than 30 hospitals around the country.

The donations include hospital beds, bedside lockers, patient monitors, oxygen concentrators, surgical masks, infant phototherapy machines, and infant incubators, amongst others.