Mozzart donates PPEs worth Ksh2 million to Iten County Referral Hospital

Supporting Kenya’s healthcare system is one of Mozzart’s priorities in its social responsibility efforts. On Tuesday, March 16, the organisation donated personal protective equipment (PPEs) worth Ksh2 million to Iten County Referral Hospital.

