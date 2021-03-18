Mozzart donates PPEs worth Ksh2 million to Iten County Referral Hospital

Supporting Kenya’s healthcare system is one of Mozzart’s priorities in its social responsibility efforts. On Tuesday, March 16, the organisation donated personal protective equipment (PPEs) worth Ksh2 million to Iten County Referral Hospital.

This is to improve the working conditions of health workers and establish support for the community.

At hand to receive the donation was Elgeyo Marakwet County Governor Alex Tolgos, who thanked Mozzart.

“We are happy to welcome Mozzart to the great county of Elgeyo Marakwet. Kenya is currently in the third wave of Covid-19 infections and these PPEs will go a long way in helping us fight this pandemic,” he said.

“Health is very important and I want to thank Mozzart for what they have been doing in various facilities around the country. Health is definitely an area that needs support and Mozzart has been on the forefront helping citizens since this pandemic started. This is commendable,” he added.

Mozzart Country Manager Sasa Krneta said the organisation would continue supporting community projects around the country.

“I am very delighted to be here today with my team from Mozzart to share with you these donations from our organisation. Covid-19 has slowed down most sectors of the economy globally and it is important that we all stand united in the fight against this pandemic,” he said.

“We hope the PPEs will help in the fight against Covid-19 in this area and the entire county at large. Asanteni sana (thank you very much)” he added.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Mozzart has invested over Ksh60 million in medical equipment distributed in 21 hospitals across the country, to help fight Coronavirus. The company also launched the “100 Water Wells for Our Communities” project. Four water points are already operational.

Through this water project, Mozzart aims to give back to the society by delivering clean water to the most deserving communities. More water points will be commissioned this year.