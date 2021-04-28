Mozzart donates medical equipment worth Ksh2.5 million to Homa Bay Level-4 Hospital

Leading gaming company Mozzart Bet on Tuesday, April 27, donated medical equipment worth Ksh2.5 million to the Homa Bay Level-4 Hospital.

The equipment included packages of three-ply disposable masks, N95 face masks, anti-fog goggles, face shields and other personal protective kits, as well as mattresses and ICU beds.

This is part of the organisation’s CSR programme it runs under the catchphrase, “Supporting Our Healthcare Facilities”. The initiative is aimed at furnishing hospitals in Kenya with essential items and amenities.

At hand to receive the equipment was Homa Bay County Governor Cyprian Awiti and other dignitaries. Awiti expressed gratitude to Mozzart and said the donation would go a long way in improving health care in the county.

“These items will go a long way in addressing health care issues in our county. We feel elated and want to sincerely thank Mozzart. One health care-giver uses at least two PPE’s in a day. A frontline worker might use even more, so there’s a need to have enough. We thank Mozzart for this initiative,” he said.

The governor continued: “Apart from the Covid-19 pandemic, the equipment will also be key in the fight against other diseases such as tuberculosis and HIV, amongst others. We are therefore very grateful to Mozzart for the gesture.”

Mozzart Country Manager Sasa Krneta confirmed that the organisation would continue its support to Kenyan communities through various CSR activities.

“We have donated critical equipment to 33 different hospitals across the country since last year. Also, we run the #Action100Wells, which is aimed at digging 100 new water points in different locations in Kenya. So far, we have done four wells and the fourth one is ongoing in Busia,” he said.