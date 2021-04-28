Mozzart donates medical equipment worth Ksh2.5 million to Homa Bay Level-4 Hospital

Mozzart Bet Country Manager Sasa Krneta (right) with Homa Bay Governor Cyprian Awiti (centre) and other dignitaries on April 27, 2021, as the gaming company donated medical items (in the background) to Homa Bay Level-4 Hospital.

Photo credit: Mozzart Bet

Leading gaming company Mozzart Bet on Tuesday, April 27, donated medical equipment worth Ksh2.5 million to the Homa Bay Level-4 Hospital.

