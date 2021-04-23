Mozzart donates medical equipment worth Ksh2.5 million to Baringo County

Leading gaming company Mozzart Bet on Thursday, April 22, donated medical equipment worth Ksh2.5 million to Baringo County. The items included 3-ply disposable masks, N95 facemasks, PPE kits, anti-fog goggles, face shields, mattresses and ICU beds.

This was part of the organisation’s ongoing corporate social responsibility programme dubbed “Supporting Our Healthcare Facilities”, which is aimed at supporting hospitals in Kenya in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

At hand to receive the equipment was Baringo County Senator, Hon Gideon Moi, who thanked Mozzart for the donation. “On behalf of people of Baringo, I want to say a big thank you for taking this initiative to assist our people. We are experiencing a massive disaster, both socially and economically, due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

“For Mozzart to see this and reach out to us is really commendable. I would also like to ask other companies to follow suit,” he added.

Some of the donated equipment. Photo credit: Mozzart Bet

Mozzart Country Manager Sasa Krneta reiterated the organisation’s support to Kenyans. “Last year in April, we donated Ksh10 million to the Council of Governors. This was to go to 10 different counties to help in the fight against Covid-19. So far, we have donated critical equipment to 32 different hospitals across the country,” he said.

Mr Krneta continued: “We also have the #Action100Wells, which is basically aimed at digging 100 new water points in different locations in Kenya. So far, we have actioned four wells and the fourth one is ongoing in Busia. I want to assure Kenyans that we will not stop here. We will continue supporting them and making a difference in our communities.”