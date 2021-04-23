Mozzart donates medical equipment worth Ksh2.5 million to Baringo County

Baringo Senator Gideon Moi (left) with Mozzart Country Manager Sasa Krneta.

Photo credit: Mozzart Bet

Leading gaming company Mozzart Bet on Thursday, April 22, donated medical equipment worth Ksh2.5 million to Baringo County. The items included 3-ply disposable masks, N95 facemasks, PPE kits, anti-fog goggles, face shields, mattresses and ICU beds.

