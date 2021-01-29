Mozzart donates ICU equipment worth Ksh1.5 million to Dandora 2 Health Centre

Leading gaming company Mozzart Bet continues to provide great support to Kenya’s healthcare system through numerous donations to different hospitals every week.

As part of its ongoing Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative named “Supporting Our Healthcare Facilities”, Mozzart donated Intensive Care Unit (ICU) medical equipment worth Ksh1.5 million to Dandora 2 Health Centre in Nairobi. The equipment include hospital beds, patient monitors, oxygen concentrators, incubators and bedside trolleys.

Kimenye Richard, the Kasarani Sub-County Ministry of Health representative said the equipment would go a long way in improving service delivery. “We are very glad for the support from Mozzart and appreciate what they are doing. The equipment will help us monitor mothers before and after they deliver. This is a big boost. We are really thankful,” he said.

“Kasarani Sub-County is very vast – from Karioibangi to Kamulu – and obviously there are gaps as far as health services are concerned. This gesture from Mozzart means a lot as we strive to give quality health services to the community. We will do our best to maintain the equipment. We will also ensure they are put to good use,” he added.

Mr Kimenye Richard, the Ministry of Health representative in Kasarani Sub-County.

George Omondi, the doctor in charge of the Dandora 2 Health Centre, also echoed Kimenye’s sentiments. “We thank Mozzart for the equipment. It has been our vision since 2014 to be one of the facilities in Nairobi that can offer quality and affordable health services to the people, and this is now coming to a reality courtesy of Mozzart,” he said.

“Previously, we used to refer patients who required critical services to other hospitals, but now we have the capacity to deal with emergencies. Such equipment are very vital and we are very honoured to receive them,” he added.

Mozzart’s CSR representative June Jemutai, reiterated the company’s commitment to continue supporting Kenyan communities, especially in the midst of the new Coronavirus pandemic.

“Thank you for accepting our donations. We hope this equipment will help mothers, children and all other patients. We have supported various hospitals and we will continue to support our communities in different sectors,” she said.

Between November 2020 and now, Mozzart has donated essential medical equipment to 16 different hospitals. The facilities include Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital, Pumwani Maternity Hospital, Ngara Health Centre, Chemolingot Sub-County Hospital, Mathare North Health Centre, Kahawa West Health Centre, Kayole 1 Health Centre, Kayole 2 Sub-County Hospital, Nyamache Sub-County Referral Hospital, Rachuonyo County Hospital, Dandora 1 Health Centre, Mukuru Health Centre and now Dandora 2 Health Centre. More hospitals around the country are lined up to benefit in the coming weeks.