Mozzart donates equipment worth Ksh3 million to Vihiga County Referral Hospital

Leading gaming company Mozzart Bet on Friday February 12 donated medical equipment worth Ksh3 million to Vihiga County Referral Hospital.

The equipment included hospital beds, bedside lockers, maternity delivery beds, patient monitors, oxygen concentrators, oxygen flow meters and infant incubators.

At hand to officially receive the equipment was Vihiga County Governor Hon Wilber Ottichilo, who thanked Mozzart for the kind gesture. He was flanked by the Deputy Governor Hon Dr Patrick Lumumba Saisi, other dignitaries and hospital staff.

“We are very grateful to Mozzart and want to assure them that the equipment will be put to good use. I also want to request the management of this facility to ensure that some of the equipment is redistributed to other local health centres which are in dire need,” Hon Ottichilo said.

Vihiga County Governor Wilber Ottichilo.

“Our health centres still need more support and we have officially requested Mozzart for further help. Other partners who can help us improve service delivery are also welcome. As a county, we are trying to equip all health facilities under our jurisdiction, but we are underfunded and therefore it is not easy. That is why we must appreciate Mozzart for equipping our main hospital,” he added.

The Governor continued: “Apart from donating medical equipment to various hospitals around the country, Mozzart has also been digging boreholes in several areas. These are great things they are doing for the community. Water is a very important item especially in the fight against Covid-19, and we are hoping to benefit from their programme soon.”

Mozzart Country Manager Sasa Krneta thanked the Governor and the people of Vihiga for the warm welcome and emphasized the company’s commitment to improving the lives of Kenyans by supporting community projects.

“On behalf of Mozzart, I thank you all for the warm welcome we have received in the great county of Vihiga. We are very delighted to be here to support the Vihiga County Referral Hospital with these vital medical equipment,” he said.

He went on: “Healthcare is very close to our heart as an organisation. We have spent over Ksh50 million in various CSR activities since Covid-19 struck mid last year, and most of these have gone into supporting hospitals around the country.

“We have provided clean drinking water to communities in Homa Bay and Kakamega by digging boreholes under our “100 Wells for Our Communities” project, and all the CSR programmes really show our commitment to improving the livelihoods of Kenyans.

“We are happy to support Vihiga County Referral Hospital today and ask you to use the equipment to improve service delivery to the people of this great county. We are a listening organisation and our doors are always open. We promise to support more community initiatives in this county and Kenya at large.”