Mozzart donates equipment worth Ksh3 million to Kakamega County General Hospital

Leading gaming company Mozzart Bet on Thursday February 4 donated medical equipment worth Ksh3 million to the Kakamega County General Hospital.

The equipment included hospital beds, bedside lockers, maternity delivery beds, patient stretchers, patient monitors, an oxygen concentrator, oxygen flow meter, nebulizers, blood pressure monitors and maternity MVA kits.

At hand to receive the equipment was Kakamega County Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, who thanked Mozzart for the kind gesture.

“When Covid-19 was at its peak, Mozzart donated medical equipment worth Ksh10 million to 10 counties, and I received this as the then Chairman of the Council of Governors. They have continued to support communities through other initiatives and this is commendable,” he said.

Kakamega County Governor Wycliffe Oparanya.

“In Kakamega, they recently dug a borehole to provide clean water to the children at Lurambi Primary School and the community around. They have sponsored Kakamega Homeboyz to the tune of Ksh20 million and have now donated very vital medical equipment to our hospital. We are very grateful for their support. As county government, we are committed to providing quality healthcare and the equipment is a big boost to our efforts to improve service delivery,” he added.

Mozzart Country Manager Sasa Krneta said the company was committed to supporting Kenyan communities even more.

“We are happy to be in Kakamega once again. This feels like home now. We have a great partner in Kakamega Homeboyz and we were in Lurambi to commission a new water point for the community. We are delighted to donate vital medical equipment to Kakamega County General Hospital and hope this will make a great impact on the lives of the community around here,” Krneta said.

Mozzart Bet Kenya Country Manager Sasa Krneta.

“We have spent slightly over Ksh50 million so far on CSR programmes, and we are just getting started. We are very passionate about the well-being of Kenyans and will continue supporting key projects in Kenyan communities,” he added.

Some of the equipment.

Between November 2020 and now, Mozzart has donated essential medical equipment to 16 different hospitals, including Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital, Pumwani Maternity Hospital, Ngara Health Centre, Chemolingot Sub-County Hospital, Mathare North Health Centre, Kahawa West Health Centre, Kayole 1 Health Centre, Kayole 2 Sub-County Hospital, Nyamache Sub-County Referral Hospital, Rachuonyo County Hospital, Dandora 1 Health Centre, Mukuru Health Centre and Dandora 2 Health Centre.

More hospitals around the country are lined up to benefit in the coming weeks.

Minding new-born health too.



