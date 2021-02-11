Mozzart donates equipment worth Ksh1.5 million to Waithaka Health Centre

Leading gaming company Mozzart Bet on Wednesday, February 10, donated medical equipment worth Ksh1.5 million to the Waithaka Health Centre in Nairobi.

The donated items include hospital beds, bedside lockers, maternity delivery beds, patient stretchers, patient monitors, oxygen concentrators, oxygen flow meter, nebulizers, blood pressure monitors and maternity MVA kits.

Cecilia Mbachu, the Waithaka Health Centre In-Charge, thanked Mozzart for the kind gesture.

“We are the only government facility in Waithaka sub-county and we serve approximately more than 60,000 people in this region. We are very grateful to Mozzart for their donation. They are welcome again to support us more,” she said.

Head of maternity at the health centre, Winnie Kamae, revealed that the facility was really in dire need of the crucial equipment and also thanked Mozzart for the donation.

“We are very privileged to receive this equipment. We have been in dire need. There has been a shortage of such crucial equipment, but with the donation from Mozzart, we are now covered,” she said.

Mozzart’s CSR representative June Jemutai reiterated the company’s commitment to supporting Kenyan communities.

“We are very delighted to be here to support this public health centre. We have spent slightly over Ksh50 million so far on CSR programmes, and healthcare is an important sector that we are committed to improve,” she said.

“We are a listening organisation and the common man is at the centre of our operations. We are eager to help the communities in their projects aimed at improving the quality of life of the ordinary people in the society,” she added.

June Jemutai, Mozzart's CSR representative.

From November 2020 to date (February 2021), 17 different hospitals have received essential medical equipment courtesy of Mozzart.

The facilities include Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital, Pumwani Maternity Hospital, Ngara Health Centre, Chemolingot Sub-County Hospital, Mathare North Health Centre, Kahawa West Health Centre, Kayole 1 Health Centre, Kayole 2 Sub-County Hospital, Nyamache Sub-County Referral Hospital, Rachuonyo County Hospital, Dandora 1 Health Centre, Mukuru Health Centre, Dandora 2 Health Centre, Kakamega Referral Hospital and now the Waithaka Health Centre. More hospitals around the country are lined up to benefit in the coming weeks.