Mozzart donates equipment worth Ksh1.5 million to Burnt Forest Sub-County Hospital

Leading gaming company Mozzart Bet continued with its health philanthropy by donating medical equipment worth Ksh1.5 million to the Burnt Forest Sub-County Hospital on Wednesday, March 10.

These included hospital beds, bedside lockers, patient monitors, oxygen concentrators, surgical masks, infant phototherapy machine and an incubator.

Dr Sonde Teddy, the Medical Superintendent at the Burnt Forest Sub-County Hospital, thanked Mozzart Bet for the donation.

“We were in dire need and you have given us just what we wanted. The donated items will be put in use immediately and they are really going to assist the people of Burnt Forest and Uasin Gishu County,” he said.

Mozzart CSR representative Cyprian Aluda reiterated the organisation’s commitment to supporting hospitals around the country.

“On behalf of Mozzart, our Country Manager Sasa Krneta and the Marketing Manager Frank Ochieng, who really wanted to be here today but couldn't make it, we want to thank you for accepting our donations. This is not the first hospital we are supporting. We have been supporting health care facilities and we will continue to do so,” he said.

Between November 2020 and now, 20 different hospitals have received essential medical equipment courtesy of Mozzart.

The facilities include Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital, Pumwani Maternity Hospital, Ngara Health Centre, Chemolingot Sub-County Hospital, Mathare North Health Centre, Kahawa West Health Centre, Kayole 1 Health Centre, Kayole 2 Sub-County Hospital, Nyamache Sub-County Referral Hospital, and Rachuonyo County Hospital. Others are Dandora 1 Health Centre, Mukuru Health Centre, Dandora 2 Health Centre, Kakamega Referral Hospital, Waithaka Health Centre, Vihiga County Referral Hospital, Yala Sub-County Hospital, Molo Sub-County Hospital, Kombewa Sub-County Hospital and now the Burnt Forest Sub-County Hospital.