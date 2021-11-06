Mozzart donates desks to school in addition to rehabilitating drainage

Education is the key to a better future for children, but without properly equipped classrooms, many kids struggle to learn.

In recognition of this, Mozzart company has donated 100 desks to Drive Inn Primary School in Nairobi.

Mozzart’s Country Director Sasa Krneta, Serbia Ambassador to Kenya Dragan Zupanjevac and other dignitaries, were led by school officials in inspecting a drainage system whose renovation the company had also funded. Thereafter, Mozzart officially handed over the new desks to the school.

The school’s headmistress Catherine Chalo, thanked Mozzart and the Serbian Embassy in Kenya for the kind gesture, saying it would go a long way in ensuring the pupils learn in a more comfortable environment.

“This is great day for us as a community. We are really happy for the donation and what you have done for us. Now our pupils are no longer going to be squeezed as it has been. Now they are going to be comfortable while learning,” she said.

Mozzart’s Country Director Sasa Krneta (right) with Drive Inn Primary School headmistress Catherine Chalo. Photo credit: Mozzart Bet

Ambassador Dragan Zupanjevac urged the pupils to work hard, and also thanked Mozzart for being involved in community projects in Kenya.

“I am very happy to be here today. We really thank our Serbian embassy and Mozzart Bet Kenya for coming through and initiating this. Let’s continue to support each other in developments, especially education. Kenya and Serbia are good friends,” he said.

Serbian Ambassador to Kenya Dragan Zupanjevac (left) with Mozzart Bet Country Director Sasa Krneta and other officials during a tour of Drive inn Primary School in Nairobi. Photo credit: Mozzart Bet

Mozzart Country Director Sasa Krneta reiterated the organisation’s mission to support Kenyan communities. “As Mozzart, we have always been willing to support community projects. The community is always at the centre of whatever we do and we are always eager to assist. It is much easier to do so when you have institutional support, and in this case, also with great help from the Embassy of Serbia in Kenya. I especially thank our Ambassador for the initiative. We worked together in this mission to assist these children to attain their full potential,” he said.

“I really hope this donation will help create a safe and comfortable learning environment. We saw here today a lot of kids that are really determined to learn. The least we can do is to give them something that will enable them to achieve their goals,” he added.