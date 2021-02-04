Mozzart delivers clean water to the people of Lurambi, Kakamega

Leading gaming company Mozzart Bet on Wednesday February 3 commissioned a water point worth Ksh2.3 Million at St Basil Lurambi Primary School in Kakamega.

This is part of the company’s “100 Wells for Our Communities” initiative that was launched last year (2020), with the people of Imbo in Homa Bay being the first beneficiaries of a water well that provides access to clean water to the community.

Mrs Mabel Afandi, St Basil Lurambi Primary School’s deputy head teacher, thanked Mozzart for the kind gesture.

“We have lacked water for the last four years and now that Mozzart has commissioned this water project right inside the school, the students will have more time to focus on their studies. Previously, we used to ask them to come with water from home every day. This project will also benefit their parents and the entire community,” she said,

“The people of Lurambi had to walk long distances to the river and most have suffered from water-borne diseases. These will be a thing of the past as we now have clean water right here in our school, courtesy of Mozzart,” she added.

Mrs Mabel Afandi.

Mozzart Marketing Manager Frank Ochieng reiterated the company’s commitment to supporting Kenyan communities.

“We got a very touching request from the people in this community that we could not ignore. We know the importance of clean water and we had to act on the request. We are very delighted to commission this water point that will not only serve the school but the entire community,” he said.

He went on: “As Mozzart, we are always ready to chip in and support community projects. We have done that even with public hospitals around the country and our assurance to the people of Lurambi is that we will continue listening and supporting you.”

Sasa Krneta, Mozzart’s Country Manager, affirmed that the company will support more community projects around the country.

Sasa Krneta, Mozzart’s Country Manager samples water from the company's project in Lurambi.

“As Mozzart, we are very committed to helping communities in Kenya by supporting sectors that touch their daily lives like access to clean drinking water and health. We have done this across different counties in Kenya and we are happy today to officially open this water point, the second one we have done so far,” he said.

“Our aim is to establish at least 100 new water points in different areas in Kenya. On behalf of Mozzart, I want to assure you that this is just the beginning. We hope to do more and our doors are always open to listen and support Kenyans,” he added.

