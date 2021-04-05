Mozzart buys Christiano Ronaldo’s armband for €64,000 to support treatment of little Gavrilo

The captain’s armband that Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo threw to the ground at Belgrade’s Maracana after Serbia’s World Cup qualifier match against Portugal, was bought by Mozzart Bet at a humanitarian auction, providing 7.5 million dinars towards medical treatment of little Gavrilo Djurdjevic.

The auction was hosted online through Limundo platform by the organisation, “Together for Life”, and Mozzart’s offer was declared the highest.

“We decided to participate in the auction, primarily because of its humanitarian cause, together with the strong desire to awaken the importance of social responsibility in other individuals, companies and organisations,” said Borjan Popović, Mozzart’s Director of the Corporate communications.

He continued: “For years now, Mozzart has been helping many organisations in charge of raising money for treatment of children. We immediately joined the auction with the desire, not only to elevate the required amount for little Gavrilo, but also to raise the awareness of how necessary it is for all of us to be united and to continuously provide support to such actions. The auction got the entire Serbia moving, which is why we hope that as many people as possible will now get involved and help, in accordance with their financial capacities.”

Ronaldo had angrily thrown down his armband near the touchline after his injury-time goal had been disallowed. After the match, the armband was picked up by a young firefighter on duty, Djordje Vukicevic, with the human purpose of helping little Gavrilo.

Gavrilo was born on September 7, 2020, and three months after, he was diagnosed with a rare neuromuscular disease SMA 1 (spinal muscle atrophy type 1).