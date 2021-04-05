Mozzart buys Christiano Ronaldo’s armband for €64,000 to support treatment of little Gavrilo

The captain’s armband that Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo threw to the ground at Belgrade’s Maracana after Serbia’s World Cup qualifier match against Portugal, was bought by Mozzart Bet at a humanitarian auction, providing 7.5 million dinars towards medical treatment of little Gavrilo Djurdjevic.

