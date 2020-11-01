Manchester United versus Arsenal used to be for the trophies…

Times in football are changing faster than anyone imagined. Some new forces are emerging, and some old ones are falling, sinking, losing positions.… For Mozzart Bet punters, the most important thing today is the odds. What are the odds for today’s match between the Red Devils and the Gunners? But even before the odds, let’s look at the most recent form of these perennial rivals.

Manchester United versus Arsenal is still a big thing in England. However, one of the largest derbies is no longer a decisive match for the trophies or for the top of the table. Twenty years ago, the world would’ve stopped and waited to see what Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger had in mind. Today, the question is whether Ole Gunnar Solksjaer will experience an immediate sack after a possible defeat.

The Red Devils haven't been in a worse position ahead of a match against Arsenal for a long time. After five Premier League matches, they are in 15th position with only seven points! Arsenal is only slightly better. They have two points more in the 10th position, but also with a game advantage, and two consecutive defeats behind them.

It is difficult to say who is in worse a shape. United made a surprising 2-1 victory over PSG in France in the Champions League, but they couldn’t beat Chelsea at home, settling for a 0-0 draw. For the Gunners, if the 0-1 defeat by City away cannot be counted as a failure, then the defeat at home by Leicester certainly is (0-1).

Solskjaer’s future at Manchester United is uncertain after a bad start in the Premier League and he is really under pressure ahead of today’s derby. Arsenal isn’t yet so fatal, although a third consecutive failure would put a bigger burden on Arteta’s back.

The Gunners haven’t had a defeat in the last three matches against Manchester. But if we only look through the matches at Old Trafford, Arsenal hasn’t won from 2015. The last two matches at the Theatre of Dreams ended without a winner. It was 1-1 last year and 2-2 the year before.

We expect a game with goals on both sides, and that Manchester stays unbeaten at home.

