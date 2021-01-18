Ksh200 million! Mozzart Bet introduces big jackpot in Kenya

New Year, new things.

Since January 2019, Mozzart Bet has been running the most attractive jackpot in Kenya – the Mozzart Daily Jackpot – where punters have won jackpot bonuses even for zero correct predictions.

Players who correctly predicted 13 matches walked away with Ksh10 million, and the jackpot winnings and bonuses were not divided among winners.

We are now in year 2021, and Mozzart Bet has come with new stuff. Starting Monday, January 18, 2021, www.mozzartbet.co.ke, is running a brand new mega millions jackpot for enthusiasts.

From a stake of only 50 bob, punters can now win up to Ksh200 million on the Mozzart Super Grand Jackpot competition, which involves predicting the final results of 20 football matches selected in advance by Mozzart Bet. In the event of more than one winner, the Ksh200 million possible win of the Mozzart Super Grand Jackpot will be shared equally among the winners.

The Mozzart Super Grand Jackpot has huge bonuses too. Players who correctly predict 0, 17, 18, and 19 matches will be entitled to a cash prize bonus, which is also shared equally between the number of winners.

Here are some of the other terms and conditions for the all new Mozzart Super Grand Jackpot:

In case of postponement, interruption, abandonment or suspension of one, two or three games on the ticket, the odds of 1.00 will be calculated for those games.

Where four or more games are cancelled or postponed, the company may at its discretion cancel the jackpot and refund the stake.

In the event of an announcement of odd 1 for one or more matches for any reason, the jackpot shall be divided/shared equally between the number of winners:

The winning for 19 correct predictions and one match postponed amounts to Ksh60 million.

The winning for 18 correct predictions and two matches postponed amounts to Ksh20 million.

The winning for 17 correct predictions and three matches postponed amounts to Ksh5 million.

In the event of at least one match missed and announcement of odds 1 for one or more matches for any reason, those matches shall not be counted on ticket as won.

In the case of suspension or postponement of any of the matches in the group, terms and conditions approved by Betting Control and Licensing Board shall apply.

Where to place bet

Bets can be placed through SMS number 29990, via the Mozzart App or on the website, www.mozzartbet.co.ke.

Mozzart Super Grand Jackpot:Place now!