Mozzart Bet donates medical equipment worth Ksh3 million to Nyamira County

On Friday, August 20, 2021, gaming firm Mozzart Bet donated medical equipment worth slightly over Ksh3 million to Nyamira County, in aid of the fight against Covid-19.

The equipment included personal protective gears, wheelchairs and ICU beds.

The county has witnessed a stubborn rise in Covid-19 infections despite concerted efforts by both national and the devolved authorities to curb its spread.

Mozzart has lent its support to Nyamira County by ensuring that medics who are the first-line responders are protected from the virus.

At hand to receive the equipment was Gladys Momanyi, the Nyamira County Executive in charge of Health. She was accompanied by other dignitaries.

“This is a good gesture, especially when we have been attacked by this pandemic. We do not take this initiative for granted. On behalf of the Governor of Nyamira County Hon Amos Nyaribo, I thank Mozzart. We will ensure everything is transparently used to benefit the people of Nyamira.

“This is the best time to be your brother’s keeper, and as Mozzart, we have done exactly that since the pandemic struck early last year,” said Mozzart Bet Country Manager, Sasa Krneta.

“We are therefore very pleased to present our donation of equipment worth Ksh3,015,500 to Nyamira County to help them curb the spread of coronavirus. It is our hope that all health facilities in the county will benefit from this as we continue to fight the deadly virus,” he added.

Mozzart has spent over Ksh53 million in supporting healthcare facilities in different counties in the last three years. The company has also spent Ksh15 million so far in digging freshwater wells in various parts of the country.

The company paid tribute to the government for creating an enabling environment for businesses to thrive even during tough times as currently witnessed. Mr Sasa vowed to continue the company’s Community Social Responsibility (CSR).