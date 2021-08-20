Mozzart Bet donates medical equipment worth Ksh3 million to Nyamira County

Photo credit: Mozzart Bet

On Friday, August 20, 2021, gaming firm Mozzart Bet donated medical equipment worth slightly over Ksh3 million to Nyamira County, in aid of the fight against Covid-19.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.