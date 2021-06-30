Most SMEs in Kenya optimistic about recovery: Mastercard survey

What you need to know:

  • Mastercard MEA SME Confidence Index shows that 61 percent of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Kenya are seeing positive signs of recovery, and 62 percent of those in Africa are optimistic about the next 12 months.
  • SMEs in Kenya are proactively planning for a future fuelled by easier access to capital, better data, acceptance of digital payments and digitised business operations.

After facing unprecedented changes in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the confidence of Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) in Kenya is on the rise, according to the latest research by Mastercard.

